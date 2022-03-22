Chef Izzy Bautista Jr. of Urban Market Grocery Store in River West

Urban Market Grocery Store

1001 W Chicago Avenue

http://www.urbanmarketchicago.com

Recipe:

Surf and Turf

Ingredients:

-1 pound of Leg of Lamb

-2 Lobster Tails

-1/2 Cup of Apple Cider

-1/2 Cup of Sugar

-1/2 Cup of Salt

-1.5 Teaspoon of Cumin

-2 Tablespoons of Sugar

-Sprinkle of Pepper

-1 Red Bell Pepper

-1 Yellow Bell Pepper

-1 Orange Bell Pepper

-2 Tablespoons of Balsamic Vinaigrette

-2 Tablespoons Virgin Olive Oil

Steps:

Place the lamb in a large pot to (brine) the meat. You will 1 add gallon of water, ½ cup of sugar and ½ cup of salt / ½ cup of apple cider in the pot and let it sit for 24 hours.

After letting it sit for a full 24 hours (day), then you can graciously slice the lamb off the bone…add a teaspoon of salt…add a teaspoon of pepper and a teaspoon of cumin steak house seasoning. Then you graze it on the grill for a few minutes on each side to brown each side of the meat.

Next, you will put it in the oven for 90 minutes at 350 degrees.

Next take your peppers that you got at the store, and slice the peppers julienne style and sprinkle a dash of salt a dash of pepper and a dash of balsamic vinaigrette.

Next, you can take the peppers a grill them if you have a grill. If you don’t take a frying pan with a dash of olive oil and grill them that way until fully cooked and a little brown.

Lastly take the lobster tail and butterfly the lobster tail, add a pinch of salt, pinch of pepper, and rub with virgin olive oil and then grill it until fully cooked.

Take a platter dish or two dishes and position the butterflied lobster or lobsters and three pieces of shaved lamb and feel free to decorate with parsley and butter on the side for the lobster or slice some tomatoes on the side for decoration.