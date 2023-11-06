Sophie Evanoff, Owner, Vanille Patisserie

Vanille Patisserie – Pie With A Purpose

2108 S. Clark Street (Lincoln Park)

131 N. Clinton Street (West Loop)

http://www.vanillepatisserie.com

Check Out:

Pie With A Purpose 10/23-11/19

Buy and pie and donate one for those less in need.

Purchase any bakery items in store or online and select to round up to donate.

In its 4th year, with a new name, Pie With A Purpose is a way to sweeten up the holidays for more people around Chicago especially those who are unhoused and may not be spending the holidays with family members and friends this year. Vanille Patisserie is partnering with Chi-Care and Fight2Feed to prepare holiday meals for thousands of people featuring the traditional holiday turkey and trimmings including, of course, delicious pie!

Recipe:

Apple Pie with Crumble Topping (Dutch Apple Pie)

Ingredients

Crumble Topping:

1 cup + 2 tbsp All purpose flour

½ cup Light Brown Sugar, firmly packed

¼ tsp Cinnamon

1 stick (8 tablespoons) Butter, cold and cut into cubes

Apple Filling:

7 to 8 Apples, peeled and sliced

¾ cup Sugar

⅓ cup All purpose flour

¼ tsp Cinnamon

1 Premade pie shell

Instructions:

Preheat oven

Place a foil-lined baking sheet on the lowest oven rack and preheat oven to 400° F

To make crumble:

Add all ingredients to the bowl of a standup mixer. Mix with a paddle on low speed until the butter is just incorporated into the dry ingredients, your mixture will no longer be floury and small crumbs will begin to form. Do not over mix or the mixture will turn into dough.

To make apple filling:

Combine dry ingredients and give a quick stir to evenly distribute. Pour your dry mixture over your sliced apples and mix, making sure to cover all apples with the dry mix.

To assemble pie:

Once your apples have been coated by your dry mixture, spoon them into a prepared pie shell. Begin packing your crumble mixture on top of the apples, beginning in the center of the pie and working your way down to the edge of the pie, use your hands to lightly pack the crumble around your apples.

To bake the pie:

Bake the pie on the hot baking sheet for 20 minutes. Baking your pie on the hot baking pan will help to set the bottom crust and helps to prevent a soggy bottom. Reduce the temperature of your oven to 350°F and continue baking your pie until you can pierce the apples with a small paring knife without resistance (60-80 minutes). Check and rotate pie every 30 minutes while in the oven. Remove from the oven and transfer the pie to a cooling rack to cool completely.