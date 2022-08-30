Angel Guijosa – Sous Chef, Taqueria Chingón
Taqueria Chingón
2234 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL
https://www.taqueriachingon.com/
Check Out:
On Tuesdays they bring in a chef from a different restaurant to create a special taco. All proceeds from that taco go to Culinary Care to help patients with cancer. https://www.culinarycare.org/
Recipe:
Duck Carnitas Taco
Sunchoke Habanero Salsa:
1lb peeled sunchokes
4 habaneros
1 shallot
6 garlic cloves
2oz (4T) fresh oregano
4oz (1/2 cup) achiote paste
2qts bitter orange juice
16oz heavy cream
salt to taste
lime juice to taste
Combine all ingredients in a sauce pot, slowly simmer until sunchokes are cooked through and have a soft exterior. Combine all ingredients in a blender and puree, slowly emulsify cream. Season with salt and lime juice.
Date Puree:
1lb pitted dates
3 shallots sliced
1 chopped garlic
2 oranges sliced
cumin to taste
coriander to taste
1 gallon fresh orange juice
In a sauce pot combine shallots and garlic and sweat them with a little bit of oil. Combine remaining ingredients in a sauce pot. Slowly simmer until dates and orange are cooked all the way through. Blend together. Pass through a chinois and strain until smooth. Season with salt.
Duck:
Cure overnight in salt. Then confit the duck in its own fat for 5 hours at 300 degrees in an oven. Then shred the meat using your hands and discarding any bones you find along the way.
To prepare the taco:
Warm up the tortilla, add some date puree then the duck meat. Top it off with the sunchoke habanero salsa, and herbs.