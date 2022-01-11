Lunchbreak: Dry Aged Ribeye Sandwich

Justin Diglia, Associate Chef Partner Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
60 E. Grand Avenue (corner of Grand & Rush in River North)
Recipe:
Dry Aged Ribeye Sandwich
Dry Aged Ribeye, thinly sliced 6 oz.
Sautéed Red Onions 2 Tbsp.
Sautéed Mushroom Mix ¼ cup
Beef Broth 1/3 cup
Garlic Butter 2 Tbsp.
Garlic Mayo 2 Tbsp.
1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice open baguette half way and add garlic butter on the inside. Heat for 2-3 minutes or until butter is melted and reserve.
2) Start with 1 tablespoon of butter to a sauté pan. Add 1/2 a thinly sliced red onion. Sauté for 3 minutes or until translucent. Season with salt & pepper and reserve.
3) Using the same pan add another 1 tablespoon of butter. Once hot add thinly slice ribeye and season with salt & pepper. Cook for 2 minutes.
4) Assemble: Smear roasted garlic mayo inside baguette. Add mushroom mix, sautéed onions, and beef to the baguette. Serve with French fries and a side of beef broth.
Roasted Garlic Mayo
Canola Oil 2 cups
Whole Garlic Cloves 1 cup
Mayonnaise 1 cup
Roasted Garlic ¼ cup
1) Preheat oven to 250 degrees. In a shallow baking pan add raw garlic & canola oil. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until tender. Allow to cool in oil completely.
2) After cooled, mince garlic & add to mayo. Reserve.
Mushroom Mix
Button mushroom, quarters 1/3 cup
Cremini mushroom, quarters 1/3 cup
Shitake, halves 1/3 cup
Canola Oil 2 Tbsp.
S&P mix 1 pinch
Brandy, let it evaporate 2 Tbsp.
Chicken Stock 2 Tbsp.
Garlic Butter 1 Tbsp.
Parsley, chopped 1 pinch
1) Add canola oil to sauté pan over high heat.
2) Add mushrooms to oil and allow to sear for 2-3 minutes. Once golden-brown color is achieved, toss mushrooms and season with S&P. Cook for additional 3-4 minutes.
3) Deglaze with brandy and chicken stock. Once all liquid has evaporated, mount with garlic butter and finish with chopped parsley. Check for seasoning.