Lunchbreak: Dry Aged Ribeye Sandwich

Justin Diglia, Associate Chef Partner Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

60 E. Grand Avenue (corner of Grand & Rush in River North)

https://www.joes.net/chicago/

Recipe:

Dry Aged Ribeye Sandwich

Dry Aged Ribeye, thinly sliced                        6              oz.

Sautéed Red Onions                                          2              Tbsp.

Sautéed Mushroom Mix                                ¼              cup        

Beef Broth                                                            1/3         cup

Garlic Butter                                                        2              Tbsp.

Garlic Mayo                                                         2              Tbsp.

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice open baguette half way and add garlic butter on the inside. Heat for 2-3 minutes or until butter is melted and reserve.

2) Start with 1 tablespoon of butter to a sauté pan. Add 1/2 a thinly sliced red onion. Sauté for 3 minutes or until translucent. Season with salt & pepper and reserve.

3) Using the same pan add another 1 tablespoon of butter. Once hot add thinly slice ribeye and season with salt & pepper. Cook for 2 minutes.

4) Assemble: Smear roasted garlic mayo inside baguette. Add mushroom mix, sautéed onions, and beef to the baguette. Serve with French fries and a side of beef broth.                    


Roasted Garlic Mayo

Canola Oil                                                             2              cups

Whole Garlic Cloves                                          1              cup

Mayonnaise                                                         1              cup

Roasted Garlic                                                     ¼             cup        

1) Preheat oven to 250 degrees. In a shallow baking pan add raw garlic & canola oil. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until tender. Allow to cool in oil completely.

2) After cooled, mince garlic & add to mayo. Reserve.                          

Mushroom Mix

Button mushroom, quarters                           1/3          cup

Cremini mushroom, quarters                         1/3          cup

Shitake, halves                                                    1/3          cup

Canola Oil                                                             2              Tbsp.

S&P mix                                                                1              pinch

Brandy, let it evaporate                                   2              Tbsp.

Chicken Stock                                                      2              Tbsp.

Garlic Butter                                                        1              Tbsp.

Parsley, chopped                                                1              pinch

1) Add canola oil to sauté pan over high heat.

2) Add mushrooms to oil and allow to sear for 2-3 minutes. Once golden-brown color is achieved, toss mushrooms and season with S&P. Cook for additional 3-4 minutes.

3) Deglaze with brandy and chicken stock. Once all liquid has evaporated, mount with garlic butter and finish with chopped parsley. Check for seasoning.                        

