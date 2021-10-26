Lunchbreak: Dracula Dentures and other easy Halloween treats

Joanna Saltz, Editorial Director of Delish.com

https://www.delish.com/

Recipes:

Dracula Dentures

INGREDIENTS:

1 tube chocolate chip cookie dough

1 can vanilla frosting

red food coloring

mini marshmallows

slivered almonds

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll cookie dough into 1 ½” balls and place on baking sheets. Bake until golden, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely then cut in half.

Add a few drops of red food coloring into vanilla frosting and stir until smooth. Spread a thin layer of red frosting onto each cookie half. Place mini marshmallows around the round edges of half of the halves. Place the remaining halves on top, then stick a slivered almond on each side to create fangs.

Recipe courtesy of Delish.com.

**And find the rest of these at https://www.delish.com/ :