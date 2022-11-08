Tim Cottini – Chef, Bub City

Bub City has two locations, one is located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood (435 N. Clark St.), and the other is in Rosemont, Illinois (5441 Park Place).

https://www.bub-city.com/

Bub City is offering a Thanksgiving to-go dinner package for pickup on Wednesday, November 23. The menu for 2, 4 or 8 features Hickory Smoked Green Circle Turkey, Autumn Salad, Roasted Garlic and Sage Stuffing, Buttery Mashed Potatoes and more. Orders can be placed via Tock – Order in Chicago | Order in Rosemont

SMOKIE’S DOUBLE BEEF CHILI

This chili recipe will warm you up

Serving Size: 6

INGREDIENTS:

INGREDIENTS FOR SMOKIE’S DOUBLE BEEF CHILI

1.5 lbs ground beef, (80/20 blend)

1 teaspoon jalapeno, small dice, no seeds

1 large clove fresh garlic, smashed and chopped.

3 cups crushed tomatoes in juice, fresh or canned

3 cups kidney beans, fresh or canned

1 tablespoon chipotle in adobo

¾ cup smoked brisket, chopped into ½ inch pieces

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Chili spice mix (use the recipe below)



INGREDIENTS FOR CHILI SPICE MIX:

3/4 teaspoon cumin powder

3/4 teaspoon coriander powder

1 ½ teaspoon dark chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

METHOD:

1. Make chili spice mix and reserve.

2. Heat a thick wide bottom sauce pot over medium high heat.

3. Break up the ground beef into thick patties and sear-off in the sauce pot. Sear the ground beef in batches so the patties are golden brown on each side. Remove the ground beef and place into a bowl to reserve. Save the grease in the bottom of the sauce pot.

4. Turn the heat down to medium and sauté the onions, garlic and jalapeno in beef fat. Sauté until the edges of the onions begin to caramelize and turn golden brown.

5. Return the seared ground beef to the pan and break up with a spoon or spatula.

6. Add in the chili spice mix and stir to combine.

7. Add in the kidney beans, crushed tomatoes and chipotle chili in adobo.

8. Bring to a simmer and slowly cook for 30 minutes.

9. Add in the smoked chopped brisket to warm through.

11. Cook for 10 more minutes.

12. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

13. Serve with sour cream, green onions, fresh jalapenos and cheddar cheese.