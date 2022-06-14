Chef Ben Goodnick

Summer House – Lincoln Park

1954 N Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60614

https://www.summerhouserestaurants.com/

Event:

Aperol & Summer House Solstice Party

Tuesday, June 21: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Includes: 4 Aperol featured cocktails, DIY Summer Salsa Bar, live music, freshly grilled pizettes and passed appetizers, summer games

$95.95

Recipe:

Summer House Pico de Gallo

Ingredients

1 cup diced tomato

1/4 cup diced red onion

1 diced jalapeño

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Juice of two limes

Salt to taste

Method

Mix ingredients together and serve with chips.

Any other ingredients can be mixed in as desired. Fruit to make it sweet, more or less chiles depending on how spicy you like it. Endless variety to suit your taste!