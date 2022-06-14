Chef Ben Goodnick
Summer House – Lincoln Park
1954 N Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60614
https://www.summerhouserestaurants.com/
Event:
Aperol & Summer House Solstice Party
Tuesday, June 21: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Includes: 4 Aperol featured cocktails, DIY Summer Salsa Bar, live music, freshly grilled pizettes and passed appetizers, summer games
$95.95
Recipe:
Summer House Pico de Gallo
Ingredients
- 1 cup diced tomato
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 1 diced jalapeño
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- Juice of two limes
- Salt to taste
Method
Mix ingredients together and serve with chips.
Any other ingredients can be mixed in as desired. Fruit to make it sweet, more or less chiles depending on how spicy you like it. Endless variety to suit your taste!