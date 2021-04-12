Lunchbreak: Dill Pickle Grilled Cheese

Marc Sievers, Cookbook Author & Entertaining Expert

Recipe:

It’s National Grilled Cheese Day!

Dill Pickle Grilled Cheese

Ingredients (makes 1 sandwich, expand recipe as needed)

Bread – 2 slices, classic white sandwich bread

Butter – 1 tablespoon, unsalted, at room temperature

Colby Jack Cheese – 2 ounces, freshly grated

Dill Pickle Chips – ½ cup, drained

Sea Salt – ⅛ teaspoon

Black Pepper – ⅛ teaspoon, freshly cracked

Directions

Heat a panini press or a medium skillet over medium heat. Place the bread on a cutting board and lightly brush the top of each slice with butter (don’t forget the corners!). Turn the slices over and pile one slice with ½ of the cheese, dill pickle chips, the remaining ½ of the cheese, salt and pepper. Place the remaining slice of bread on top of the cheese and pickles, buttered side up.

Cook the sandwich on the panini press or in the pan for about 5 minutes total, flipping once if using a skillet, until nicely browned on the outside and melty and gooey on the inside. Transfer the sandwich to the cutting board and let rest for 1 minute. Serve hot!