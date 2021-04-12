Lunchbreak: Dill Pickle Grilled Cheese

Marc Sievers, Cookbook Author & Entertaining Expert
And check out Marc’s YouTube Channel featuring recipes and more! http://www.YouTube.com/marcjsievers
Recipe:
It’s National Grilled Cheese Day!
Dill Pickle Grilled Cheese
Ingredients (makes 1 sandwich, expand recipe as needed)
- Bread – 2 slices, classic white sandwich bread
- Butter – 1 tablespoon, unsalted, at room temperature
- Colby Jack Cheese – 2 ounces, freshly grated
- Dill Pickle Chips – ½ cup, drained
- Sea Salt – ⅛ teaspoon
- Black Pepper – ⅛ teaspoon, freshly cracked
Directions
- Heat a panini press or a medium skillet over medium heat. Place the bread on a cutting board and lightly brush the top of each slice with butter (don’t forget the corners!). Turn the slices over and pile one slice with ½ of the cheese, dill pickle chips, the remaining ½ of the cheese, salt and pepper. Place the remaining slice of bread on top of the cheese and pickles, buttered side up.
- Cook the sandwich on the panini press or in the pan for about 5 minutes total, flipping once if using a skillet, until nicely browned on the outside and melty and gooey on the inside. Transfer the sandwich to the cutting board and let rest for 1 minute. Serve hot!