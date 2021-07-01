Lunchbreak: Detroit-Style Pizza

Chef Marco Colin

https://www.treehousechicago.com

Tree House

149 West Kinzie St. Chicago, IL 60654

(773)348-8899

Recipe:

Detroit-Style Pizza Dough Recipe

Ingredients:

● 360 grams (4 ¼ cups) of “00” flour (available in any grocery store)

● 228 grams (1 ¼ cups) of water

● 11 grams (2 teaspoons) of salt

● 3 grams (1/3 teaspoon) of yeast

● Mozzarella cheese shredded, 1 cup

● 1 can of San Marzano tomatoes

● Choice of toppings

Instructions:

1. Pour the water into a bowl and add the yeast. Whisk to break apart. Combine the flour and 1 ¾ teaspoons of the salt in a separate bowl and begin to add the flour mix to the liquid, mixing continuously with your hand as you do.

2. Once all the flour is mixed knead the dough for 5-6 minutes. Shape the dough into a ball, cover with a clean bowl and leave to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature.

3. Knead the dough again for a final minute or 2 before shaping into a ball, placing into a container, covering and leaving to ferment at room temperature for 16 hours.

4. Once your dough is ready, preheat the oven to 550 degrees. While waiting for the oven to finish heating, combine San Marzano tomatoes and the remaining salt in a bowl. Crush by hand or pulse briefly with a blender.

5. Lay out the dough on a small metal square pan evenly. Then, spoon on the tomato sauce and layer of mozzarella cheese on dough evenly, along with your choice of toppings.

6. Place the tray into the oven and cook for 20 minutes.

7. Remove the tray from the oven and let the pizza rest for 2-3 minutes before enjoying.