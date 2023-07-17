Marco Colin, Executive Chef with Tree House Chicago
Tree House Chicago
149 W Kinzie St., Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 477-3983
https://www.treehousechicago.com/
Event:
Taste of River North – The event will take place on Friday, July 28 from 5 to 10 pm and Saturday, July 29 from 11 am to 10 pm. Location: 627 N. Wells (on Wells from Superior to Ontario).
https://www.tasteofrivernorth.com/
Recipe:
Detroit Pizza Recipe:
Dough Recipe:
● 2 cups Bread Flour
● .5 tablespoon Salt
● 2 teaspoons Fresh Yeast
● 1 cup Water, warm
2 tablespoons Olive Oil
How to make dough:
-Mix the yeast in the water. Put the flour and salt in a stand mixer with the dough hook attachment and gradually add the liquid. Mix for 3 minutes.
-Turn the mixer off and leave the dough to rest for 10 minutes.
-Mix for a final 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to an oiled bowl, cover with cling film and leave to proof at room temp for 2 hours.
-Oil a traditional Detroit pan and gently pop the dough into the pan. Stretch the dough to the corners, cover with cling film and leave to proof for a further 30 minutes.
To make Tomato sauce:
● 7 tablespoons Olive oil
● 2 cloves (minced) garlic
● 2 tsp Oregano
● 1 Tsp Salt
●28 oz can of San Marzano tomatoes (3 cups)
-Combining all the ingredients in a pan, and let it simmer for 15 minutes. Before simmering, smash the tomatoes by hand.
Toppings:
● 1.5 cups of Block Mozzarella, diced
● 1 cup Monterey Jack Cheese, diced
● 12 Slices of Pepperoni
Cook Method:
-Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
-Top carefully with 12 pieces of pepperoni. Add the diced cheese, ensuring you get plenty of cheese at the edges of the pan to achieve that dark crispy crust
-let cook for 10-9 minutes.
-Allow to rest in the pan for 1-2 minutes before transferring to a cutting board and to serve.