Lunchbreak: Details On Bringing The Popular Green City Market Chef BBQ To You At Home

Melissa Flynn – Executive Director Green City Market

Cedric Harden – Chef, River Roast Chicago

Event:

Green City Market Chef BBQ At Home

July 16, 2020

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

http://www.GreenCityMarket.org

Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free

Donations encouraged

https://www.greencitymarket.org/calendar/event.asp?id=2685

A collaboration of some of the best culinary talents in Chicago – both in restaurants and on the farm – this year’s event on Thursday, July 16, will provide guests with an intimate view into the kitchens of some of Chicago’s top chefs as they prepare delicious dishes made with local ingredients available at Green City Market. The hour-long program will be free and live streamed online from 6:00-7:00pm CST.

For More Information About River Roast: http://www.Riverroastchicago.com