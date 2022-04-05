Ben Truesdell, Executive Chef of Dusek’s

Dusek’s Tavern – https://www.dusekschicago.com/

1227 W 18th St., Chicago, IL 60608

(312) 526-3851

Reservations: OpenTable here: https://www.opentable.com/r/duseks-tavern-chicago

Promotions:

● Restaurant Week specials through April 10th.

● Let Us Feed You Menu: Guests can have a three-course dinner with seasonal dishes selected by Chef Ben Truesdell for $55 with dessert by Chef Ashley Robinson and wine/cocktail pairings.

● Sunday Brunch starting on Easter: Dusek’s will offer Sunday brunch from 10:30-2:30 pm with dishes like Steak and Eggs, Avocado Toast, Brunch Burger, French Toast, and more!

● Honest Wine Wednesday: Chef Ben works with Wine Director Taryn Shaw to pair an appetizer with a natural wine special (by the glass) every Wednesday night.

● Oysters & Bubbly: Dusek’s has a special every Thursday night from 5-6 pm with $2 Island Creek oysters and half-off Champagne.

● Wine Dinners: Dusek’s offers ticketed multi-coursed wine dinners with a different natural winemaker and paired dishes from the kitchen!

Recipe:

Delicata Squash Recipe:

Rinse delicata squash with cold water to remove any dirt. Take the top off of the squash and split lengthwise, deseed the squash with a metal spoon. Cut the squash into ¼ inch thick slices. Toss with olive oil salt and pepper and roast in a preheated oven at 400 degrees fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Remove from the oven and cool.

“Salsa Macha”:

1C olive oil

¼ C Pepita

¼ C shaved garlic

2T sesame seeds

3 arbol chili, tops removed and deseeded

3 Guajillo chili tops removed and deseeded

2T Champagne vinegar

1T Sugar

2t Salt

Heat olive oil pepita and garlic on low heat and slowly toast garlic and pepita until golden brown. Once golden brown, turn heat to low and add both chilis and sesame seeds. Toast for 3 minutes and cool. Once the oil mixture is cool, transfer to a Vitamix/blender, food processor or using a stick blender, blend ingredients until smooth. Season the smooth mixture with vinegar, sugar and salt.

Marinated White Onion:

Shave one white onion thin, the easiest way is on a mandolin. Toss onion with 3T rice wine vinegar, 2t Sugar, ½ t salt and a pinch of red chili flake. Set aside, the onions are best if used the day of marinating.

Assembly:

Place Straciatella cheese down on a serving platter. Reheat squash and toss in a bowl with 4T salsa macha 3T marinated white onion and a pinch of salt. Toss all ingredients together and place on top of seasoned stracciatella cheese. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and toasted pepita.