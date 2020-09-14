Lunchbreak: Deep-Fried Oreos & Snickers Bars

George Geary

http://www.georgegeary.com

Fair Foods – The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes From America’s State & County Fairs

Recipe:

Deep-Fried Oreos & Snicker Bars

Rich fried desserts make up the fair.

Special Supplies:

Dutch Oven

Candy/Deep Fry Thermometer

Skewers (6)

Baking Sheet, lined with Parchment Paper

Paper Towels

Makes 12

Oreos and Snicker Fun Size Bars

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 tbsp granulated sugar

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp sea salt

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup whole milk

3 large eggs

3 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

Canola oil

Confectioners’ sugar

Skewer each OreoÒ and or SnickersÒ bar, and place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze for 2 hours.

Meanwhile, prepare the batter: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk, milk, eggs, and melted butter. Pour into flour mixture and blend just until smooth. Place into a large drinking glass so you have the depth to dip into.

In a Dutch oven, heat 2-inches of Canola oil over medium heat to 375°F.

Working two at a time, dip the item into the batter until fully coated. Place in the hot oil, turning after a few seconds until all sides have reached a light brown color, about 4 to 6 minutes.

Drain on paper toweling, then dust with confectioners’ sugar.