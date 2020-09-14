Lunchbreak: Deep-Fried Oreos & Snickers Bars

George Geary
Fair Foods – The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes From America’s State & County Fairs
Check out his website for all his cookbooks and more recipes!
Recipe:
Deep-Fried Oreos & Snicker Bars
Rich fried desserts make up the fair.
Special Supplies:
Dutch Oven
Candy/Deep Fry Thermometer
Skewers (6)
Baking Sheet, lined with Parchment Paper
Paper Towels
Makes 12
Oreos and Snicker Fun Size Bars
3 cups all-purpose flour
3 tbsp granulated sugar
3 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
3/4 tsp sea salt
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup whole milk
3 large eggs
3 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
Canola oil
Confectioners’ sugar
- Skewer each OreoÒ and or SnickersÒ bar, and place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze for 2 hours.
- Meanwhile, prepare the batter: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk, milk, eggs, and melted butter. Pour into flour mixture and blend just until smooth. Place into a large drinking glass so you have the depth to dip into.
- In a Dutch oven, heat 2-inches of Canola oil over medium heat to 375°F.
- Working two at a time, dip the item into the batter until fully coated. Place in the hot oil, turning after a few seconds until all sides have reached a light brown color, about 4 to 6 minutes.
- Drain on paper toweling, then dust with confectioners’ sugar.