Nick Sanchez, HAMILTON – Ensemble

HAMILTON

Now through January 28th

James M. Nederlander Theatre – 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

http://www.broadwayinchicago.com

Recipe:

Puerto Rican Style Beef Empanadas

(by Nick Sanchez)

Equipment needed:

Pan for frying empanadas. Pan for cooking filling. Hot plate or cooktop. Tongs. Paper towel/cooking rack. Bowl for mixing dough. Bowl for storing filling.

Ingredients:

-About 4 cups of flour

-Just under about two cups HOT salted water. (Salt to taste)

-Sourdough starter – 1/3 cup (Optional)

-Olive oil

-Seasonings: Sazon, Adobo (or salt, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano)

-Ground beef (or any ground meat or mushrooms)

-Squeeze of citrus (lemon or lime)

-Drizzle of apple cider vinegar

-Tomato paste

-Recaito from store OR my favorite: homemade Sofrito (3-4 heads of garlic, 1 pound of aji Dulce peppers, 1/2 lb bell pepper, 3 onions, 3-5 bunches of cilantro) [“recaito” is Puerto Rico’s version of sofrito]

-Vegetable oil

Add hot salted water to about 4 cups of flour. Add more or less flour as needed. Once flour and water is just mixed, add sourdough starter and 2 tablespoons or so of olive oil. Knead a little and then form a smooth ball. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside for several hours. If using the sourdough starter, refrigerate overnight. If not, just set aside for 45 min or so. Refrigerating the dough will help ease with working with the dough. (They also do sell empanada discs in the frozen section of the supermarket.)

Blend ingredients for sofrito well.

Heat pan with olive oil and add both sofrito and tomato paste. About 1/2 cup each. Cook for about five minutes or so.

Add ground beef. Add seasoning. Add a splash of citrus and splash of apple cider vinegar. Cook until just done. Set aside to cool.

Once mixture is cooled, grab the dough from fridge and divide into equal parts. Form small dough balls with your hands and set aside. You should get roughly 12 dough balls. (As a trick for portions, split dough in half… then split those two pieces in half. Then split those four pieces in half and so on.

On a floured surface, roll with pin or form dough balls flat with your hands. Work quickly as you don’t want the dough to get too warm. It gets harder to work with the warmer it gets.

Add one heaping tablespoon of filling to the center of each of the rolled out dough balls.

Pull dough to other side and press gentle with fingers to seal. Grab a fork and crimp ends shut to avoid spillage and oil popping.

Fry until golden brown and delicious; just a few minutes on either side because the filling is cooked already.

Cool for just a few minutes and serve with your favorite hot sauce.

(A mixture of mayo, sour cream, lemon and hot sauce is also quite good. Also works well with sweet fillings- the options are endless!)

Buen provecho! (Bon appetit!)