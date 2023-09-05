Matthew Bentsen – Training Manager, Bottleneck Management

Event:

OktoberFEST Kick-Off Party at Old Town Pour House on Wells

Friday, September 15 from 6 -9 p.m. at Old Town Pour House (1419 N. Wells).

$25 tickets include:

Indulgent German Bites Pretzel Bites: Pretzel salt, spicy ale mustard, beer cheese sauce Beer Brat Bites: Beer-braised hot link, currywurst sauce, caramelized onions German Flatbread (Flammkuchen): Smoked hot link, bacon-braised sauerkraut, spicy mustard bechamel, swiss cheese, scallions

Two Drink Tickets Each redeemable for a beverage up to $13.50 in value Festive beers like Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Goose Island Oktoberfest, New Belgium Atomic Pumpkin, and Silver Branch Oktoberfest will be flowing!

Oktoberfest Music Guests can sing and dance to festive tunes throughout the event.



Tickets are available here.

*AND*

From September 15 – October 3, diners can enjoy three delicious dishes inspired by the occasion:

Smokehouse Currywurst ($15): Spicy hot link, currywurst sauce, bacon-braised sauerkraut, caramelized onions, steak roll

Pork Schnitzel ($25): Hand-pounded bone-out pork chop, brown butter spaetzle, braised red cabbage, dijon-herb cream sauce

German Flammkuchen (Flatbread) ($15): Smoked hot link, bacon-braised sauerkraut, spicy mustard bechamel, swiss cheese, scallions

***Menu specials can be enjoyed at Old Town Pour House (Chicago, Naperville, Oak Brook), along with Sweetwater and South Branch.

Seasonal beers will be on-tap at Old Town Pour House locations throughout the celebration as well including New Belgium Atomic Pumpkin, Sam Adams, Oktoberfest, Goose Island Oktoberfest, and MORE!

https://www.oldtownpourhouse.com/

https://www.southbranchchicago.com/

Recipe:

Currywurst Sauce

BBQ Sauce- 1 Qt – Ours is house made, but can use any storebought Kansas City style BBQ

Curry Powder- 6 TB

Smoked Paprika – 4 TB

Ground Cloves- 1/2 TB

Ground Cinnamon- 1/2 TB

Worcestershire Sauce- 1 TB

Chicken Stock- 4 TB

1. Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pot and bring to a simmer.

2. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.