Matthew Bentsen – Training Manager, Bottleneck Management

Event:

OktoberFEST Kick-Off Party at Old Town Pour House on Wells

Friday, September 15 from 6 -9 p.m. at Old Town Pour House (1419 N. Wells).

$25 tickets include:

  • Indulgent German Bites
    • Pretzel Bites: Pretzel salt, spicy ale mustard, beer cheese sauce
    • Beer Brat Bites: Beer-braised hot link, currywurst sauce, caramelized onions
    • German Flatbread (Flammkuchen): Smoked hot link, bacon-braised sauerkraut, spicy mustard bechamel, swiss cheese, scallions
  • Two Drink Tickets
    • Each redeemable for a beverage up to $13.50 in value
    • Festive beers like Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Goose Island Oktoberfest, New Belgium Atomic Pumpkin, and Silver Branch Oktoberfest will be flowing!
  • Oktoberfest Music
    • Guests can sing and dance to festive tunes throughout the event.

Tickets are available here.

*AND*

From September 15 – October 3, diners can enjoy three delicious dishes inspired by the occasion:

  • Smokehouse Currywurst ($15): Spicy hot link, currywurst sauce, bacon-braised sauerkraut, caramelized onions, steak roll
  • Pork Schnitzel ($25): Hand-pounded bone-out pork chop, brown butter spaetzle, braised red cabbage, dijon-herb cream sauce
  • German Flammkuchen (Flatbread) ($15): Smoked hot link, bacon-braised sauerkraut, spicy mustard bechamel, swiss cheese, scallions

***Menu specials can be enjoyed at Old Town Pour House (Chicago, Naperville, Oak Brook), along with Sweetwater and South Branch.

Seasonal beers will be on-tap at Old Town Pour House locations throughout the celebration as well including New Belgium Atomic Pumpkin, Sam Adams, Oktoberfest, Goose Island Oktoberfest, and MORE!

https://www.oldtownpourhouse.com/

Recipe:

Currywurst Sauce

BBQ Sauce-  1 Qt – Ours is house made, but can use any storebought Kansas City style BBQ

Curry Powder-  6 TB

Smoked Paprika – 4 TB

Ground Cloves- 1/2  TB

Ground Cinnamon- 1/2  TB

Worcestershire Sauce- 1  TB

Chicken Stock-  4 TB

1. Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pot and bring to a simmer.                                                                     

2. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.                                                