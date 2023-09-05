Matthew Bentsen – Training Manager, Bottleneck Management
Event:
OktoberFEST Kick-Off Party at Old Town Pour House on Wells
Friday, September 15 from 6 -9 p.m. at Old Town Pour House (1419 N. Wells).
$25 tickets include:
- Indulgent German Bites
- Pretzel Bites: Pretzel salt, spicy ale mustard, beer cheese sauce
- Beer Brat Bites: Beer-braised hot link, currywurst sauce, caramelized onions
- German Flatbread (Flammkuchen): Smoked hot link, bacon-braised sauerkraut, spicy mustard bechamel, swiss cheese, scallions
- Two Drink Tickets
- Each redeemable for a beverage up to $13.50 in value
- Festive beers like Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Goose Island Oktoberfest, New Belgium Atomic Pumpkin, and Silver Branch Oktoberfest will be flowing!
- Oktoberfest Music
- Guests can sing and dance to festive tunes throughout the event.
Tickets are available here.
*AND*
From September 15 – October 3, diners can enjoy three delicious dishes inspired by the occasion:
- Smokehouse Currywurst ($15): Spicy hot link, currywurst sauce, bacon-braised sauerkraut, caramelized onions, steak roll
- Pork Schnitzel ($25): Hand-pounded bone-out pork chop, brown butter spaetzle, braised red cabbage, dijon-herb cream sauce
- German Flammkuchen (Flatbread) ($15): Smoked hot link, bacon-braised sauerkraut, spicy mustard bechamel, swiss cheese, scallions
***Menu specials can be enjoyed at Old Town Pour House (Chicago, Naperville, Oak Brook), along with Sweetwater and South Branch.
Seasonal beers will be on-tap at Old Town Pour House locations throughout the celebration as well including New Belgium Atomic Pumpkin, Sam Adams, Oktoberfest, Goose Island Oktoberfest, and MORE!
https://www.oldtownpourhouse.com/
https://www.southbranchchicago.com/
Recipe:
Currywurst Sauce
BBQ Sauce- 1 Qt – Ours is house made, but can use any storebought Kansas City style BBQ
Curry Powder- 6 TB
Smoked Paprika – 4 TB
Ground Cloves- 1/2 TB
Ground Cinnamon- 1/2 TB
Worcestershire Sauce- 1 TB
Chicken Stock- 4 TB
1. Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pot and bring to a simmer.
2. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.