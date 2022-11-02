Chef Jonathan Harootunian – Executive Chef, Fulton Market Kitchen

Fulton Market Kitchen

311 N Sangamon St., Chicago

http://www.fultonmarketkitchen.com

Recipe:

Curry-Butter Roasted Cauliflower

olive oil poached cherry tomatoes, raisin chutney, cilantro crema, popped capers

INGREDIENTS: Serves 2

1 Head Cauliflower – Outer Leaves Removed

2 Lb Unsalted Butter

4 Tablespoons madras curry powder

1/2 Pint Cherry Tomatoes

1 Cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 Cup raisin chutney

1/8 Cup cilantro crema

sprinkle of Fried Capers

CURRY BUTTER

– Combine butter with curry powder. When melted, strain to remove solids (discard solids)

– Dip cauliflower in curry butter – transfer to baking tray – bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes

OLIVE OIL POACHED TOMATOES

– Simmer tomatoes in olive oil for 10 minutes over low heat – keep warm until needed

RAISIN CHUTNEY

combine the following ingredients – simmer over low heat for 2 hours

1 Lb Raisins

1/4 Cup Sugar

1/2 Cup Rice Wine vinegar

1/8 Cup toasted mustard seeds

Zest of 2 limes

3 Tablespoons minced ginger

CILANTRO CREMA

1/2 Cup Mayonnaise

1/8 Cup Packed cilantro leaves

Combine and blend – refrigerate until needed

CAPERS

Drain capers – Fry until crisp

PLATE PRESENTATION FOR CAULIFLOWER

Heat Cauliflower in oven at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes (or until hot)

On a desired serving plate, schemer 2 tablespoons cilantro crema the length of your plate. Place heated cauliflower in the center of plate. garnish plate with4-6 warmed cherry tomatoes, 2 ounces room temperature raisin chutney, sprinkle plate with 2 ounces (more or less) of the crispy fried capers. ENJOY!