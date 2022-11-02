Chef Jonathan Harootunian – Executive Chef, Fulton Market Kitchen
Fulton Market Kitchen
311 N Sangamon St., Chicago
http://www.fultonmarketkitchen.com
Recipe:
Curry-Butter Roasted Cauliflower
olive oil poached cherry tomatoes, raisin chutney, cilantro crema, popped capers
INGREDIENTS: Serves 2
1 Head Cauliflower – Outer Leaves Removed
2 Lb Unsalted Butter
4 Tablespoons madras curry powder
1/2 Pint Cherry Tomatoes
1 Cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 Cup raisin chutney
1/8 Cup cilantro crema
sprinkle of Fried Capers
CURRY BUTTER
– Combine butter with curry powder. When melted, strain to remove solids (discard solids)
– Dip cauliflower in curry butter – transfer to baking tray – bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes
OLIVE OIL POACHED TOMATOES
– Simmer tomatoes in olive oil for 10 minutes over low heat – keep warm until needed
RAISIN CHUTNEY
combine the following ingredients – simmer over low heat for 2 hours
1 Lb Raisins
1/4 Cup Sugar
1/2 Cup Rice Wine vinegar
1/8 Cup toasted mustard seeds
Zest of 2 limes
3 Tablespoons minced ginger
CILANTRO CREMA
1/2 Cup Mayonnaise
1/8 Cup Packed cilantro leaves
Combine and blend – refrigerate until needed
CAPERS
Drain capers – Fry until crisp
PLATE PRESENTATION FOR CAULIFLOWER
Heat Cauliflower in oven at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes (or until hot)
On a desired serving plate, schemer 2 tablespoons cilantro crema the length of your plate. Place heated cauliflower in the center of plate. garnish plate with4-6 warmed cherry tomatoes, 2 ounces room temperature raisin chutney, sprinkle plate with 2 ounces (more or less) of the crispy fried capers. ENJOY!