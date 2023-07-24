Forster Sorensen, Executive Chef at Lola’s Restaurant & Bar
Lola’s Restaurant & Bar
111 N Carpenter Street, Chicago 60607 (West Loop on Carpenter between Randolph and Washington)
Phone number is 312-900-0550
Reservations on Resy & they are now offering take-out by calling the restaurant.
Recipe:
Curried Cauliflower
Will need:
1 head white cauliflower
aleppo pepper
toasted coconut
cilantro
plain yogurt
lime
curry powder
butter
salt
Yield 4 servings
|Set the convection oven to 485F
|In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 head cauliflower florets, 2 tbl spoon oil, salt and pepper
|Toss until well combined.
|On parchment lined sheet trays lay out cauliflower in a single layer.
|Do not overload the baking trays.
|Cook for 8 minutes.
|Cool, and set aside
- Once Cauliflower is cooled down, get a small saute pan heating up over medium to high heat with about 1 tablespoon of oil.
- Once your oil starts to smoke add your cauliflower to the pan and let it roast for about 1 full min. before tossing.
- Once the cauliflower has a little color from roasting in the pan you will add about ¼ cup of water to help steam and tenderize the cauliflower. immediately after adding water (which will steam up very quickly) add ¼ stick of butter and 4 tablespoons of curry powder.
- Continue to toss cauliflower in the pan with butter, curry and water.
- Once the butter, curry, and water have combined into an emulsified sauce, remove from heat and set aside.
- In a plate of your choice, spread ½ cup of plain yogurt evenly across the bottom of the plate.
- top the yogurt with the contents of the saute pan.
- Garnish the cauliflower with toasted coconut (can buy at the store), aleppo pepper, cilantro sprigs, salt to taste and a squeeze of fresh lime.