Lunchbreak: Cumin Chickpea Tacos

Sara Haas – Chef and Dietitian

http://www.sarahaasrdn.com

Taco! Taco! Taco! Cookbook

CUMIN CHICKPEA TACOS

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

For the Salsa:

1 pound tomatillos, skins removed and washed

1 medium white onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 jalapeño, stem removed and quartered

2 garlic cloves

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

salt, to taste

For the Chickpeas:

1 (15 ½ ounce) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed and patted dry

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

For the Slaw:

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 cups shredded cabbage

For the Tacos:

8 (6-inch) corn tortillas

INSTRUCTIONS

For the Salsa:

Preheat the oven to broil and line a large, rimmed baking sheet with foil.

Quarter the tomatillos and add to a large bowl along with the onion, jalapeno, garlic and olive oil. Toss to coat then pour onto prepared baking sheet. Broil 4 minutes, stir, then broil 2 more minutes. Stir again and broil an additional 2 minutes or until tomatillos and onions are blistered and browned. Remove and cool slightly.

Once cool, transfer mixture to a blender or the bowl of a food processor. Add the lime juice and cilantro and puree until smooth. Season with salt to taste, if desired.

For the Chickpeas:

Set a large, non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring often, until toasted, about 2-3 minutes. Add the cumin and cook 1 more minute.

Remove from heat and stir in the salt and lime juice.

For the Cabbage Slaw:

Combine the yogurt, lime zest, lime juice and salt in the bottom of a mixing bowl. Add the cabbage and toss to combine.

To make the Tacos:

Portion chickpeas onto tortillas, then top with salsa and cabbage slaw.

*Chickpeas can also be roasted – Preheat the oven to 400’F and line a baking sheet with foil. Spray with non-stick cooking spray. Toss the chickpeas with the oil, cumin and salt and bake for 15-20 minutes, stirring once halfway through cooking time.

