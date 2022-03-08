Lunchbreak: Cumin Chickpea Tacos

Sara Haas – Chef and Dietitian
Taco! Taco! Taco! Cookbook
Recipe:
CUMIN CHICKPEA TACOS
Author: Sara Haas
RECIPE CAN BE FOUND IN TACO, TACO, TACO!
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
For the Salsa:
1 pound tomatillos, skins removed and washed
1 medium white onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 jalapeño, stem removed and quartered
2 garlic cloves
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1/4 cup fresh cilantro
salt, to taste
For the Chickpeas:
1 (15 ½ ounce) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed and patted dry
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
For the Slaw:
1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon lime zest
1 tablespoon lime juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 cups shredded cabbage
For the Tacos:
8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
INSTRUCTIONS
For the Salsa:
Preheat the oven to broil and line a large, rimmed baking sheet with foil.
Quarter the tomatillos and add to a large bowl along with the onion, jalapeno, garlic and olive oil. Toss to coat then pour onto prepared baking sheet. Broil 4 minutes, stir, then broil 2 more minutes. Stir again and broil an additional 2 minutes or until tomatillos and onions are blistered and browned. Remove and cool slightly.
Once cool, transfer mixture to a blender or the bowl of a food processor. Add the lime juice and cilantro and puree until smooth. Season with salt to taste, if desired.
For the Chickpeas:
Set a large, non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring often, until toasted, about 2-3 minutes. Add the cumin and cook 1 more minute.
Remove from heat and stir in the salt and lime juice.
For the Cabbage Slaw:
Combine the yogurt, lime zest, lime juice and salt in the bottom of a mixing bowl. Add the cabbage and toss to combine.
To make the Tacos:
Portion chickpeas onto tortillas, then top with salsa and cabbage slaw.
*Chickpeas can also be roasted – Preheat the oven to 400’F and line a baking sheet with foil. Spray with non-stick cooking spray. Toss the chickpeas with the oil, cumin and salt and bake for 15-20 minutes, stirring once halfway through cooking time.