Lunchbreak: Cubano Sando

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A West Seneca couple that allegedly used fake vaccine cards to attend the Bills-Patriots playoff game at Highmark Stadium earlier is month is now facing felony charges for their actions.

Michael and Amber Naab, 34 and 37, were arraigned Tuesday night in Orchard Park Town Court and charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a Class D felony.