Lunchbreak: Cubano Sando

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rodolfo Cuadros, Owner and Chef Lil Amaru at Time Out Market Chicago, Amaru in Lincoln Park and Bloom Plant Based Kitchen

https://www.amaruchicago.com/

Lil Amaru – Now Open!
https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/highlights/lil-amaru-coming-soon/

Lil Amaru at Time Out Market Chicago

916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

312-637-3888

Recipe:

Lil Amaru

Cubano Sando

Ingredients:

  • 6-inch Cuban roll
  • 4 Tablespoons of Mayo
  • 2 Table spoons Dijon mustard
  • 4 slices of dill pickles
  • 2 thick slices smoke ham
  • 3 oz braised pork shoulder
  • 2 slices of swiss cheese

Steps:

  1. Spread mayo on one side of roll
  2. Spead mustard on other side of roll
  3. Layer ham, then swiss cheese, then pork shoulder
  4. Top with dill pickles
  5. Grill for 2-3 minutes on each side

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News