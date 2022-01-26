Lunchbreak: Cubano Sando

Rodolfo Cuadros, Owner and Chef Lil Amaru at Time Out Market Chicago, Amaru in Lincoln Park and Bloom Plant Based Kitchen
Lil Amaru at Time Out Market Chicago
916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
312-637-3888
Recipe:
Lil Amaru
Cubano Sando
Ingredients:
- 6-inch Cuban roll
- 4 Tablespoons of Mayo
- 2 Table spoons Dijon mustard
- 4 slices of dill pickles
- 2 thick slices smoke ham
- 3 oz braised pork shoulder
- 2 slices of swiss cheese
Steps:
- Spread mayo on one side of roll
- Spead mustard on other side of roll
- Layer ham, then swiss cheese, then pork shoulder
- Top with dill pickles
- Grill for 2-3 minutes on each side