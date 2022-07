Wesley Li, Owner Take a Bao Eats

Take a Bao Eats; available for pick up and delivery.

3517 N Spaulding Ave. Chicago, IL 60618

https://www.takeabaoeats.com/

Recipe:

Crispy, Spicy Sesame Chicken Bao-Wich

Crispy Chicken

(Cook in oil at 300 degrees until internal temperature is above 165 degrees)

8 oz chicken

Dredge 1

1⁄2 cup Cornstarch

1⁄2 tsp Salt

1⁄2 tsp Baking Powder

1 Egg

Dredge 2:

1⁄2 cup Panko

Sesame Aioli Sauce (Mix Together)

1 cup Mayonnaise

1⁄2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp Hot Pepper Paste

1⁄2 tsp sugar

2 tsp sesame oil

1⁄2 tsp cayenne pepper powder

1⁄2 tsp paprika

1⁄2 tsp salt

Pickled Cabbage (Soaked Cabbage for 15-30 minutes)

Pickling Brine

1 cup water

1 cup vinegar

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

Red Cabbage

Building the Crispy Sesame Aioli Chicken Bao

1. Steamed Butterfly Bao

2. Red Cabbage

3. Crispy Chicken

4. Spicy Sesame Aioli Sauce

5. Pickled Cabbage

6. Cucumbers

7. Black Sesame