Lunchbreak: Crispy Cod Sandwich

Donny Farrell – Executive Chef, Quality Crab & Oyster Bah

https://www.qualitycrabandoysterbah.com/

Quality Crab & Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted Street

Chicago, IL 60657

Recipe:

Quality Crab & Oyster Bah – Crispy Cod Sandwich

INGREDIENTS FOR FISH FLOUR:

½ tsp Baking Powder

4 cups All Purpose Flour

¼ cup Sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

METHOD FOR MAKING FISH FLOUR:

Mix together in a bowl

INGREDIENTS FOR BATTER:

16 oz. (2 cups) fish flour

16 oz. (2 cups) of Budweiser

2 oz. (4 T) of Apple Cider Vinegar

METHOD FOR MAKING BATTER:

1. Add flour and beer to a bowl and whisk until the flour is dissolved and there are no chunks

2. When the batter is mixed add the vinegar

3. The batter should be loose but thick enough to coat the fish

INGREDIENTS TO BUILD SANDWICH:

1 New England Bun

1 slice of American Cheese

½ cup of shredded iceberg lettuce

4 oz. Cod Filet

6 oz (3/4 cup) Beer Batter

1 oz (2 T) Tartar Sauce

1 oz (2 T) garlic aioli

1 oz (2 T) pickled red onion

1 oz (2 T) ketchup

Side options: French Fries and Coleslaw

METHOD FOR BUILDING SANDWICH:

1. Butter the inside of the bun and place on flat top or in a pan to toast

2. Dredge the cod filet in fish flour and then dip into the beer batter

3. Gently place the fish in the fryer or a pan/pot with oil (should be about 350 degrees)

4. Cook until golden brown (4 min)

5. Season the fish with a bit of Old Bay

6. Place the cheese on the fish while still hot to gently warm the cheese

7. Spread the garlic aioli on the bottom bun

8. Top the bottom bun with shredded lettuce

9. Place the filet on top of the lettuce

10. Spread tartar sauce on the top bun

11. Place the pickled onions on top if the cod filet

12. Top with bun