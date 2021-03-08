Lunchbreak: Crispy Cod Sandwich

Donny Farrell – Executive Chef, Quality Crab & Oyster Bah
Quality Crab & Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Recipe:
Quality Crab & Oyster Bah – Crispy Cod Sandwich
INGREDIENTS FOR FISH FLOUR:
- ½ tsp Baking Powder
- 4 cups All Purpose Flour
- ¼ cup Sugar
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
METHOD FOR MAKING FISH FLOUR:
- Mix together in a bowl
INGREDIENTS FOR BATTER:
- 16 oz. (2 cups) fish flour
- 16 oz. (2 cups) of Budweiser
- 2 oz. (4 T) of Apple Cider Vinegar
METHOD FOR MAKING BATTER:
1. Add flour and beer to a bowl and whisk until the flour is dissolved and there are no chunks
2. When the batter is mixed add the vinegar
3. The batter should be loose but thick enough to coat the fish
INGREDIENTS TO BUILD SANDWICH:
- 1 New England Bun
- 1 slice of American Cheese
- ½ cup of shredded iceberg lettuce
- 4 oz. Cod Filet
- 6 oz (3/4 cup) Beer Batter
- 1 oz (2 T) Tartar Sauce
- 1 oz (2 T) garlic aioli
- 1 oz (2 T) pickled red onion
- 1 oz (2 T) ketchup
- Side options: French Fries and Coleslaw
METHOD FOR BUILDING SANDWICH:
1. Butter the inside of the bun and place on flat top or in a pan to toast
2. Dredge the cod filet in fish flour and then dip into the beer batter
3. Gently place the fish in the fryer or a pan/pot with oil (should be about 350 degrees)
4. Cook until golden brown (4 min)
5. Season the fish with a bit of Old Bay
6. Place the cheese on the fish while still hot to gently warm the cheese
7. Spread the garlic aioli on the bottom bun
8. Top the bottom bun with shredded lettuce
9. Place the filet on top of the lettuce
10. Spread tartar sauce on the top bun
11. Place the pickled onions on top if the cod filet
12. Top with bun