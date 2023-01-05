Brian Rodriguez, Restaurant Chef

Adorn Bar & Restaurant | 120 E Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611

http://www.adornrestaurant.com

Recipe:

This dish will be featured on the Chicago Restaurant Week menu from Adorn Bar & Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago.

Crispy Coconut Red Snapper- Fennel Hash, Leek, Toasted Coconut, Cilantro Froth

(serves 4)

  • 1.75lb American Red Snapper Filet- (makes 4 portions of 7oz each)
  • ½ cup Fennel
  • ½ cup Leek
  • 2/3 cup Coconut Milk
  • 1 bunch Cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon Toasted Coconut Flakes
  • 2 Serrano Peppers
  • 2 tablespoons Coconut Oil

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375F
  2. Clean and portion the Snapper Filet into four 7-oz portions (you can ask market to portion it for you, as well)
  3. For the Leek and Fennel Hash: Julienne (cut thin strips) of the leek and fennel. In a hot pan, pour a tablespoon of coconut oil and cook until both vegetables are tender. Add salt & pepper to taste.
  4. For the Coconut Froth: Blend coconut milk, cilantro, and both serrano peppers. Add salt & pepper to taste.
  5. To cook the fish: Add a tablespoon of coconut oil into a hot pan. Add the snapper filets skin-side down until the skin is crispy.
  6. Flip the filets and put in the oven for 7-8 min.
  7. Take out of the oven and cover the skin completely with the toasted coconut flakes.
  8. For Plating: Place the vegetable hash in bowls. Ladle the blended coconut milk on top of the vegetable hash. Top with crispy coconut red snapper.
  9. Finish with a few cilantro leaves to give freshness to the dish.