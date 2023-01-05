Brian Rodriguez, Restaurant Chef
Adorn Bar & Restaurant | 120 E Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611
http://www.adornrestaurant.com
Recipe:
This dish will be featured on the Chicago Restaurant Week menu from Adorn Bar & Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago.
Crispy Coconut Red Snapper- Fennel Hash, Leek, Toasted Coconut, Cilantro Froth
(serves 4)
- 1.75lb American Red Snapper Filet- (makes 4 portions of 7oz each)
- ½ cup Fennel
- ½ cup Leek
- 2/3 cup Coconut Milk
- 1 bunch Cilantro
- 1 tablespoon Toasted Coconut Flakes
- 2 Serrano Peppers
- 2 tablespoons Coconut Oil
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375F
- Clean and portion the Snapper Filet into four 7-oz portions (you can ask market to portion it for you, as well)
- For the Leek and Fennel Hash: Julienne (cut thin strips) of the leek and fennel. In a hot pan, pour a tablespoon of coconut oil and cook until both vegetables are tender. Add salt & pepper to taste.
- For the Coconut Froth: Blend coconut milk, cilantro, and both serrano peppers. Add salt & pepper to taste.
- To cook the fish: Add a tablespoon of coconut oil into a hot pan. Add the snapper filets skin-side down until the skin is crispy.
- Flip the filets and put in the oven for 7-8 min.
- Take out of the oven and cover the skin completely with the toasted coconut flakes.
- For Plating: Place the vegetable hash in bowls. Ladle the blended coconut milk on top of the vegetable hash. Top with crispy coconut red snapper.
- Finish with a few cilantro leaves to give freshness to the dish.