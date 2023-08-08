Chef Adrian Vazquez – Chef at Staytion Market & Bar

Staytion Market & Bar

Located inside Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel

1 West Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL

https://www.exploretock.com/staytion-bar-chicago?tock_source=tock&tock_medium=city_page&tock_content=carousel-Staytion%20Market%20%26%20Bar

https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/chisr-renaissance-chicago-downtown-hotel/dining/

Check Out:

Upcoming on August 12th, we’ll be celebrating the Printer’s Row Art Festival that’s taking place down the block from us. From 5 – 7 PM guests can grab a blank canvas at our bar and get creative painting.

And on August 15th, we’ll be tuning into the Crosstown Classic from and serving Northside & Southside themed cocktails from 7 – 9 PM.

Recipe:

Crispy Chicken Torta

Breaded chicken breast

6oz Chicken breast

Breadcrumbs as needed

4tbs Tajin

½ cup Finally chopped Cilantro

2 cups Flour

Eggs lightly beaten 5pc

Pound out the chicken breast with a mallet till even thickness is achieved, set up your 3 step breading station, flour seasoned with salt and pepper, beaten eggs with Tajin, breadcrumbs with chopped cilantro, start with coating the chicken with flour dust off, then dip in egg till coated let drip, finish with clearing in breadcrumbs.

Heat pan add oil, and pan fry until GBD (golden brown delicious).

Jalapeño aioli

3pc Jalapeños

2 cups Mayo

1 Lime

1 cup Cilantro

Heat a pan add a drizzle of oil, add jalapeños and cook till slightly soften about 2-3 min, add to blender with cilantro springs, add a splash of water to get the purée going. Once purée is done add to mayo add lime juice, taste for seasoning.

Pickled red onions

1 red onion julienned

2 cups red wine vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

Bring the water vinegar to boil, add sugar, stir till dissolved. Pour over onions and let sit for 1hr, overnight for best results.

Salad

1/2 cup Baby arugula

2tbs Pickled red onions

1tbs Canned pickled jalapeños julienned

1tsp EVOO

In a small bowl add all ingredients and season with salt and pepper and a drizzle of EVOO.

For assembly:

Heat non stick pan and add a sprinkle of Chihuahua cheese and lay bread on top till cheese is caramelized, add a drizzle of mayo on the bottom bread lay chicken and top with salad.