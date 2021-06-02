Lunchbreak: Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Ryan See, Managing Partner, The J. Parker

https://www.jparkerchicago.com/

The J. Parker

1816 N. Clark Street – 13th Floor Chicago, IL 60614

312.254.4747

Recipe:

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

pickled grapes, hoisin vinaigrette, garlic breadcrumbs

Serves 4 people

Ingredients:

1 pound Brussels sprouts

½ cup red grapes

1 cup white vinegar

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons water

½ cup hoisin (store bought)

Juice from one lime

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon sambal

6 cloves of garlic minced

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 ¾ cups vegetable oil

METHOD

Cut Brussels sprouts in half. Fill a large pot with 2 cups vegetable oil and heat oil to 375 degrees. Add halved Brussels sprouts to the oil and deep fry for five to six minutes. Remove from oil, add the pickled grapes. Toss the Brussels sprouts and grapes in the Hoisin Vinaigrette. After plating, top with the garlic toasted breadcrumbs.

For the Pickled Grapes:

Prepare the pickling liquid by combining white vinegar, sugar, salt and water, then bring the ingredients to a boil. Remove from heat, add grapes to the hot liquid and then sit for an hour before straining. (Measurements above, but you can also make by combining 9 parts white vinegar, 2 1/2 parts sugar, 1 part salt and 1 part water.)

For the Hoisin Vinaigrette:

Combine hoisin sauce, lime juice, sesame oil, sambal and 1/4 cup vegetable oil. Their secret housemade hoisin sauce includes: molasses, Sriracha, miso paste, sweet Thai chili sauce, soy sauce, fresh garlic, lime juice and sesame oil.

For the Garlic Toasted Breadcrumbs:

Roast the minced garlic in 1/2 cup vegetable oil, add the panko breadcrumbs and then toast until golden brown.