Rohini Dey, Ph.D., Founder Vermilion & Let’s Talk Womxn
Vermilion
10 W Hubbard St., Chicago, IL 60654
Reservations on OpenTable or Tel 312.527.4060
https://www.thevermilionrestaurant.com/
Check Out:
Vermilion restaurant just launched with new Indian-Chinese fare for its 20th year.
Recipe:
KOLKATA STREETS: Tangra crisp noodle chaat, jhal muri, mango, onion, lime, cilantro, green chili side, Ambrosia Chinese chili sauce, mustard oil, crisps. Vegan.
Tangra – region in Calcutta/Kolkata where Chinese Hakka traders first settled in 1770s. Became the largest Chinatown and inception for Indian-Chinese fare.
Chaat – Indian street food, prepared by hand and eaten by hand. Chaat translates into “finger-licking” good. A whole family of Indian junk/street food.
Ingredients for Noodle Chaat
- 2 cups dry Hakka Noodles
- 2 tablespoons Indian Bhel (crisp puffed rice)
- ½ Red onion
- ½ Mango
- ¼ Cilantro
- ½ Lime
- 1 teaspoon mustard oil, optional
- 1 tablespoon green chili, optional
Ingredients for Ambrosia (sweet and sour sauce)
- ¼ cup ketchup
- ¼ cup sweet chili sauce
- ½ – ¼ cup sriracha (to heat preference)
Instructions
1 Fry Hakka noodles till crisp and golden, cool.
2 Chop red onion.
3 Peel mango and cut into medium cubes.
4 Squeeze the juice of half a lime.
5 Take the fried Hakka noodles in a bowl and crush with hands.
6 Add into the bowl: red onions, mango, cilantro, lime juice, bhel and Ambrosia sauce. Optional, add one teaspoon mustard oil. Mix everything well.
7 Serve with side of chopped green chili (optional). Use fun containers/glasses to serve, play with garnishes (crisps or others). Enjoy your Kolkata Streets.