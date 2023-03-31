Rohini Dey, Ph.D., Founder Vermilion & Let’s Talk Womxn

Vermilion

10 W Hubbard St., Chicago, IL 60654

Reservations on OpenTable or Tel 312.527.4060

https://www.thevermilionrestaurant.com/

Check Out:

Vermilion restaurant just launched with new Indian-Chinese fare for its 20th year.

Recipe:

KOLKATA STREETS: Tangra crisp noodle chaat, jhal muri, mango, onion, lime, cilantro, green chili side, Ambrosia Chinese chili sauce, mustard oil, crisps. Vegan.

Tangra – region in Calcutta/Kolkata where Chinese Hakka traders first settled in 1770s. Became the largest Chinatown and inception for Indian-Chinese fare.

Chaat – Indian street food, prepared by hand and eaten by hand. Chaat translates into “finger-licking” good. A whole family of Indian junk/street food.

Ingredients for Noodle Chaat

2 cups dry Hakka Noodles

2 tablespoons Indian Bhel (crisp puffed rice)

½ Red onion

½ Mango

¼ Cilantro

½ Lime

1 teaspoon mustard oil, optional

1 tablespoon green chili, optional

Ingredients for Ambrosia (sweet and sour sauce)

¼ cup ketchup

¼ cup sweet chili sauce

½ – ¼ cup sriracha (to heat preference)

Instructions

1 Fry Hakka noodles till crisp and golden, cool.

2 Chop red onion.

3 Peel mango and cut into medium cubes.

4 Squeeze the juice of half a lime.

5 Take the fried Hakka noodles in a bowl and crush with hands.

6 Add into the bowl: red onions, mango, cilantro, lime juice, bhel and Ambrosia sauce. Optional, add one teaspoon mustard oil. Mix everything well.

7 Serve with side of chopped green chili (optional). Use fun containers/glasses to serve, play with garnishes (crisps or others). Enjoy your Kolkata Streets.