Lunchbreak: Crepes – Two Ways!

Carol Mackey

http://www.carolthatcooks.com

Recipes:

Basic Crepe Batter:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 whole egg plus 1 yolk

pinch of salt

1 ¼ cups milk

clarified butter or a mix of butter and oil

Instructions:

Start with eggs and salt in a large bowl, add a little of the milk and whisk to a smooth consistency keep adding milk slowly.

This will reduce the chance of lumps, the mixture should be thin and smooth (can use a blender).

Allow to stand at least 1 hour, covered and refrigerated.

Place 1 Tbls. of butter in a hot pan and when hot ladle the batter, moving it around until the mixture is set.

Place back on heat and wait until small bubbles appear on the surface, then flip the crepe over.

Cook for a few seconds on the other side and remove.

Makes 6-8 crepes.

Savory Crepe – Ham and Cheese:

½ lb. good quality ham sliced thick and pulsed in food processor

¾ cup shredded gruyere cheese

Sauce:

2 Tbls. butter

2 Tbls. flour

2 cups milk (preferably whole but not necessary)

1 tsp. Dijon

fresh ground nutmeg (few grinds)

dash salt and white pepper

½ cup gruyere cheese

Instructions:

Melt butter in saucepan over medium heat.

Add flour and stir about 1 minute to make a roux.

Whisk in milk.

Simmer until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally.

Stir in nutmeg.

Season with salt and pepper.

Add the shredded cheese slowly whisking in to incorporate each addition. Cool to lukewarm.

Add the sauce to the ham to still maintain a thick consistency, you will have some sauce leftover which can be heated and drizzled over the finished crepe. Place a generous amount of ham (about ¼ cup) mixture in the center of the crepe, fold sides toward middle and roll the crepe from the bottom.

These can be assembled ahead of time and warmed in the microwave for about 30 seconds.

Makes 6-8 crepes

Sweet Crepe – Nutella, Banana and Walnut:

Nutella (or you can use melted milk chocolate chips)

1 small banana per crepe; sliced in half lengthwise and then sliced in pieces

About ½ cup chopped walnuts for sprinkling on top

Powdered sugar

Instructions:

Spread Nutella over half of the crepe (about 2 Tbls.), top with bananas, roll, drizzle with a little warmed Nutella (easier to drizzle warmed), sprinkle with powdered sugar and walnuts.

Makes 6-8 crepes.