Lunchbreak: Creole Chicken & Andouille Sausage Alfredo

Chef Kristen Ashley, Cleo’s Southern Cuisine
Time Out Market Chicago
916 West Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
312.637.3888
Another location for Cleo’s Southern Cuisine – 4248 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago
http://www.cleossoutherncuisine.com/
Recipe:
Creole Chicken & Andouille Sausage Alfredo
4-6 Servings
1lb. Chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
1 teaspoon old bay
2 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s
2 teaspoons red chili powder
4 tablespoons coconut oil
14 ounces Cajun andouille sausage, sliced on a diagonal
4 cloves fresh garlic, minced
3 cups dried penne pasta
Alfredo Sauce:
1/2 cup butter
2 cups heavy cream
3 cups gruyere
1 teaspoon thyme
1.5 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Step One:
Fill a large pot with water and season generously with salt. Allow water to come to a rolling boil. Add pasta. Cook for 9 minutes. Be sure to reserve 2 tablespoons of hot pasta water for later.
Step Two:
While pasta is cooking — Season chicken with salt, pepper, old bay, Tony’s and red chili powder. Heat coconut oil in a large, covered cooking pot over medium-high heat. Brown chicken in hot oil, 5 to 7 minutes.
Step Three:
Add sausage to the pot and continue to cook until lightly browned, about 5 minutes more. Stir in garlic and cook for about 2 minutes.
Step Four:
In a separate pot, add butter, allow to melt. Add heavy cream, thyme and Italian seasoning. Stir together and allow to simmer over medium-low heat, about 5 minutes. Then quickly add cheese.
Step Five:
Pour Alfredo sauce and drained pasta into the chicken and sausage mixture. Stir in reserve pasta water.