Lunchbreak: Creole Chicken & Andouille Sausage Alfredo

Chef Kristen Ashley, Cleo’s Southern Cuisine

Time Out Market Chicago

916 West Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

312.637.3888

Another location for Cleo’s Southern Cuisine – 4248 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago

http://www.cleossoutherncuisine.com/

Recipe:

Creole Chicken & Andouille Sausage Alfredo

4-6 Servings

1lb. Chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1 teaspoon old bay

2 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s

2 teaspoons red chili powder

4 tablespoons coconut oil

14 ounces Cajun andouille sausage, sliced on a diagonal

4 cloves fresh garlic, minced

3 cups dried penne pasta

Alfredo Sauce:

1/2 cup butter

2 cups heavy cream

3 cups gruyere

1 teaspoon thyme

1.5 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Step One:

Fill a large pot with water and season generously with salt. Allow water to come to a rolling boil. Add pasta. Cook for 9 minutes. Be sure to reserve 2 tablespoons of hot pasta water for later.

Step Two:

While pasta is cooking — Season chicken with salt, pepper, old bay, Tony’s and red chili powder. Heat coconut oil in a large, covered cooking pot over medium-high heat. Brown chicken in hot oil, 5 to 7 minutes.

Step Three:

Add sausage to the pot and continue to cook until lightly browned, about 5 minutes more. Stir in garlic and cook for about 2 minutes.

Step Four:

In a separate pot, add butter, allow to melt. Add heavy cream, thyme and Italian seasoning. Stir together and allow to simmer over medium-low heat, about 5 minutes. Then quickly add cheese.

Step Five:

Pour Alfredo sauce and drained pasta into the chicken and sausage mixture. Stir in reserve pasta water.