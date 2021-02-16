Lunchbreak: Crème Brulee

Chef Kus Folkers

Kennedy Rooftop is offering a Winter Wonderland experience complete with unobstructed city skyline views – available via reservation on their website – including a curling rink and boozy igloo packages.

Recipe:

Hyatt Place Chicago/ Wicker Park – Kennedy Rooftop

Crème Brulee recipe

(By Chef Kus Folkers)

Ingredients:

¼ Cup of granulated sugar

6 Large Egg yolks

1 Cup whole milk (or 2% for less creamer result)

1 ½ Cups heavy whipping cream

1 Tbs Vanilla extract

1 ½ – 2 Cups of water

Garnish:

1 Tbs of raw sugar (for topping)

Dash of Confection Sugar

Fresh berries

Sprig of mint leave

Kitchen tools:

Mixing bowl

Saucepan

Ramekin (2 oz or 4 oz)

Wisk, Ladle, tablespoon

Aluminum foil

2” High Baking pans or Pyrex

Torch

Cooking procedures:

In medium saucepan, add milk & heavy cream, warm them up in low heat until temperature reach around 98-99 degrees Fahrenheit, keep stirring the mixture to avoid any milky layer on top of the cream. Turn off the stove, put them aside.

In mixing bowl, add egg yolks and granulated sugar, beat them well until became a smooth mixture. Slowly add 1 ladle of cream while mixing the eggs. Keep mixing the eggs mixture and add another ladle of cream slowly. Repeat the process until all cream and eggs mix well together. Then add 1 Tbs vanilla extract, mix them well.

Placed ramekin in baking pan. Using ladle, pour eggs & cream mixture into individual ramekin. When they all filled, pour water into baking pan to create a water bath. Cover baking pan with aluminum foil. Baked in the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes. When it done, remove the foil, then continue baking for another 15 minutes on the same temperature. When the cooking time is over, you will see some golden-brown color on top of the crème. Removed from the oven, let it cool (at least 30 minutes in a refrigerator).

For serving, sprinkle raw sugar on top of the crème, brown them using portable torch until sugar melted and give you a nice caramelize effect. Garnish with berries, sprig of mint leave and dash of powder sugar.

Good luck, and happy cooking!