Lunchbreak: Crème Anglaise Dip for Puff Puff Dough Balls

Puff Puff is a popular fried dough found across many countries in West Africa. While the name may be different from country to country, it is equally delicious everywhere!

Crème Anglaise Dip for Puff Puff

Ingredients:

1 cup – whole milk

1 cup – whipping cream

½ cup – sugar, divided

¼ vanilla bean (split lengthwise OR 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 large egg yolks

Equipment:

Medium saucepan

Whisk

Mixing bowl

Directions:

In a heavy medium saucepan over medium-high heat add milk, cream and ¼ cup sugar.

Scrap seeds from vanilla bean into pan.

Bring mixture to a boil.

Whisk egg yolks and remaining ¼ cup sugar in a medium bowl.

Gradually whisk in hot milk mixture.

Return mixture to the same saucepan.

Stir over medium-low heat until custard thickens, stirring constantly for about 2 minutes (do not boil).

Cover and chill until cool.