Lunchbreak: Creamy Fennel and Celery Slaw

Ronny Joseph Lvovski

THE PRIMAL GOURMET COOKBOOK: Whole30 Endorsed: It’s Not a Diet If It’s Delicious by Ronny Joseph Lvovski

THE PRIMAL GOURMET COOKBOOK includes more than 120 gluten-free, grain-free, and dairy-free recipes, with flavorful fan-favorites and all-new dishes, proving that eating healthy really can be delicious.

Event:

Date: Sunday, September 13th at 2:00pm CT

Free Virtual Event hosted by Anderson’s Bookshop: Ronny Joseph Lvovski of THE PRIMAL GOURMET COOKBOOK In Conversation with Teri Turner of NO CRUMBS LEFT

Event link on Anderson’s website: https://www.andersonsbookshop.com/event/ronny-joseph-lvovski

Link to register: https://www.eventcombo.com/e/Virtual-event-with-Ronny-Joseph-LvovskiPrimal-Gourmet-Cookbook-40533

Recipe:

Excerpted from THE PRIMAL GOURMET COOKBOOK: Whole30 Endorsed: It’s Not a Diet If It’s Delicious © 2020 by Ronny Joseph Lvovski. Photography © 2020 by Donna Griffith. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

Creamy Fennel and Celery Slaw

Gluten-Free

Dairy-Free

Whole30, if modified

Keto-Friendly

Paleo

Grain-Free

Serves 4

Time: 15 minutes

Fennel and celery are two supremely underrated vegetables. They’re extremely versatile in that they can be roasted, sautéed, or enjoyed raw. Here I bring together the two in a crisp and fresh coleslaw. Try serving it with my Chicken Schnitzel (page 40) for a next- level flavor combination. You can omit the honey if you’re doing a round of Whole30. The slaw will have a bit more tang to it, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing here.

¼ cup 30-Mississippi Mayonnaise (page 230, see below)

1 tablespoon honey (omit for Whole30)

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 fennel bulbs, thinly shaved (a mandoline works great for this)

2 celery stalks, thinly sliced on an angle

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, honey, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper until smooth. Add the fennel, celery, and onion. Toss to coat and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

30-Mississippi Mayonnaise

Gluten-Free

Dairy-Free

Whole30

Keto-Friendly

Paleo

Grain-Free

Time: 5 minutes, plus 1 hour of refrigeration

1 cup avocado oil

1 large egg, at room temperature

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Sea salt

In a widemouthed mason jar, combine the avocado oil, egg, lemon juice, and mustard. Center the head of the immersion blender over the egg yolk and blend on the lowest speed (if your blender has multiple speeds), without moving the blender, for a count of 15 Mississippis, until the bottom half of the oil is emulsified.

Slowly move the immersion blender up and down for an additional 15 Mississippis to gradually emulsify the remaining oil. Taste the mayonnaise and season with salt to taste (it likely won’t take more than a pinch). Blend to combine. Cover the jar with a lid and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before using.

Notes: If making mayonnaise by hand, in a large bowl, whisk together the egg, lemon juice, and mustard to combine. While whisking, slowly drizzle in all the oil. Taste and add more salt as needed.

If your mayonnaise separates or “breaks,” pour it into a large bowl, then, while vigorously whisking the separated mayonnaise, add a couple of drops of boiling water. The heat from the water should re- emulsify the mayonnaise.