Executive Chef Oscar Montesinos

Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

1401 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

http://www.chicaogfirehouse.com

Chicago Firehouse Easter

Choose between 4 starters: The Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad, the Knife & Fork Caesar Salad, their Signature Lobster Bisque and Asparagus & Parmesan Soup.

Then choose between 5 entrees: Slow Roasted Leg of Lamb, Prime 6 Oz Center-Cut Filet Mignon, Sauteed Faroe Island Salmon, Roasted Half Amish Chicken or Fresh Pappardelle Pasta.

Finish with one of two desserts, a Strawberry Shortcake or Tiramisu.

They also offer 5 additional Family-Style sides; Sauteed Asparagus, Brussel Sprouts, Macaroni & Cheese, Creamed Spinach or Classic Whipped Potatoes.

The entire meal is $75 per person(+tax/gratuity).

Recipe:

Chicago Firehouse Creamed Spinach

Serves 4 as a side dish

2 lbs fresh Spinach, stems removed and cleaned

2 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter

2 each Shallots, peeled and finely minced

4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely minced

1 Pound Cream Cheese

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

Pinch Grated Nutmeg

1 Tablespoon Crème Fraiche (Sour Cream may be substituted)

¼ cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

Kosher Salt & Fresh Ground Black Pepper

Lemon Wedge

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add spinach and cook for 30 seconds. Drain spinach into a colander and rinse with cold water until cool. Squeeze spinach to remove as much liquid as possible. Coarsely chop the spinach and reserve. In a large saucepot, heat butter over medium heat to melt. When butter starts to foam add minced shallots and garlic,. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally until shallots have softened and are translucent, 4-6 minutes. Add cream cheese and heavy cream; cook, stirring often until cream cheese has melted and is smooth. Simmer until mixture begins to thicken, 4-6 minutes. Add nutmeg and crème fraiche (or sour cream), season again with salt and pepper. Add reserved chopped spinach, stir well to combine and return to a simmer. Add Parmigiano cheese. Squeeze the wedge of lemon and stir well. Taste for seasoning and serve. We garnish with French’s French Fried Onions.