Paul Virant, Chef and Owner, Gaijin
Gaijin
950 W Lake St., Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 265-1348
Event:
Mardi Gras-themed specials beginning Feb. 15 through the 21.
https://gaijinchicago.com/upcomingevents
Recipe:
Crawfish Osaka Okonomiyaki
Ingredients
1 C dashi
2/3 C AP flour
1 tsp baking powder
2 eggs
1 T pickled ginger, minced
3 1/2 C cabbage, chopped
1 C scallions, sliced
1/2 C yam, finely grated (note: traditional nagaimo is preferred)
1/2 C tempura flakes (tenkatsu)
3 slices bacon, cut in half
3oz crawfish tails
Creole butter
Salt
Vegetable oil
Kewpie mayonnaise
Okonomiyaki sauce
Aonori
Katsuobushi (bonito flakes)
Directions
Preheat griddle to medium-high heat.
In a mixing bowl, combine dashi, yam and eggs; whisk well to combine.
Add flour and baking powder; mix well.
Add cabbage, scallions and pickled ginger; mix well. Season with salt.
Fold in tempura flakes.
Heat crawfish with creole butter and fold into batter.
Brush vegetable oil on griddle and divide batter into 2 portions on the griddle.
Spread out to form an even circle, place 3 halves of bacon on each, and cover each with a lid. Cook for 4 minutes.
Uncover and flip over. Cook another 4 minutes until pancakes are done.
Brush with okonomiyaki sauce and garnish with Kewpie.
Sprinkle with aonori and finish with flakes of bonito.
Serve and enjoy!
Note: If you don’t have a griddle at home, you can use a large skillet.