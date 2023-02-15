Paul Virant, Chef and Owner, Gaijin

Gaijin

950 W Lake St., Chicago, IL 60607

(312) 265-1348

https://gaijinchicago.com/

Event:

Mardi Gras-themed specials beginning Feb. 15 through the 21.

https://gaijinchicago.com/upcomingevents

Recipe:

Crawfish Osaka Okonomiyaki

Ingredients

1 C dashi

2/3 C AP flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 eggs

1 T pickled ginger, minced

3 1/2 C cabbage, chopped

1 C scallions, sliced

1/2 C yam, finely grated (note: traditional nagaimo is preferred)

1/2 C tempura flakes (tenkatsu)

3 slices bacon, cut in half

3oz crawfish tails

Creole butter

Salt

Vegetable oil

Kewpie mayonnaise

Okonomiyaki sauce

Aonori

Katsuobushi (bonito flakes)

Directions

Preheat griddle to medium-high heat.

In a mixing bowl, combine dashi, yam and eggs; whisk well to combine.

Add flour and baking powder; mix well.

Add cabbage, scallions and pickled ginger; mix well. Season with salt.

Fold in tempura flakes.

Heat crawfish with creole butter and fold into batter.

Brush vegetable oil on griddle and divide batter into 2 portions on the griddle.

Spread out to form an even circle, place 3 halves of bacon on each, and cover each with a lid. Cook for 4 minutes.

Uncover and flip over. Cook another 4 minutes until pancakes are done.

Brush with okonomiyaki sauce and garnish with Kewpie.

Sprinkle with aonori and finish with flakes of bonito.

Serve and enjoy!

Note: If you don’t have a griddle at home, you can use a large skillet.