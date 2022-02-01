Lunchbreak: Crawfish Hushpuppies

Chef Brian Jupiter
Ina Mae Tavern
1415 N. Wood St., Chicago
(773) 360-8320
Frontier
1072 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
(773) 772-4322
https://www.thefrontierchicago.com/
Event:
Ina Mae Tavern will celebrate Mardi Gras with a month long pop-up!
– From January 28th to March 1st, guests can get into the Mardi Gras spirit with classic NOLA cocktails, crawfish, live music, bingo, blues brunch, and even a burlesque show! Specials will rotate daily, including $10 Hurricanes, $15 Voodoo Shrimp Poboys, $2 Char-grilled Oysters, and more.
Recipe:
Crawfish Hushpuppies
Ingredients:
1 cup crawfish tail meat
1 egg (beaten)
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup scallions
1/2 cup fresh corn kernels
1 Tbl chopped parsley
1 cup cornmeal
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 cup flour
1 tsp Cajun spice
Vegetable oil for deep frying
Directions:
1. Mix crawfish, egg, buttermilk, scallions, corn and parsley.
2. Mix cornmeal, baking soda, baking powder, salt, flour and Cajun spice.
3. Combine all ingredients, refrigerate 1 hour.
4. In a heavy bottom pot or deep fryer, heat oil to 300 degrees.
5. Using a small ice cream scoop, place batter in the hot oil.
6. Fry hushpuppies for 7-10 min or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in cooked hushpuppy.
7. Remove from oil using a slotted spoon, place on paper towels to drain.