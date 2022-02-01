Lunchbreak: Crawfish Hushpuppies

Chef Brian Jupiter

Ina Mae Tavern

1415 N. Wood St., Chicago

(773) 360-8320

http://www.inamaetavern.com

Frontier

1072 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

(773) 772-4322

https://www.thefrontierchicago.com/

Event:

Ina Mae Tavern will celebrate Mardi Gras with a month long pop-up!

– From January 28th to March 1st, guests can get into the Mardi Gras spirit with classic NOLA cocktails, crawfish, live music, bingo, blues brunch, and even a burlesque show! Specials will rotate daily, including $10 Hurricanes, $15 Voodoo Shrimp Poboys, $2 Char-grilled Oysters, and more.

Recipe:

Crawfish Hushpuppies

Ingredients:

1 cup crawfish tail meat

1 egg (beaten)

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup scallions

1/2 cup fresh corn kernels

1 Tbl chopped parsley

1 cup cornmeal

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp Cajun spice

Vegetable oil for deep frying

Directions:

1. Mix crawfish, egg, buttermilk, scallions, corn and parsley.

2. Mix cornmeal, baking soda, baking powder, salt, flour and Cajun spice.

3. Combine all ingredients, refrigerate 1 hour.

4. In a heavy bottom pot or deep fryer, heat oil to 300 degrees.

5. Using a small ice cream scoop, place batter in the hot oil.

6. Fry hushpuppies for 7-10 min or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in cooked hushpuppy.

7. Remove from oil using a slotted spoon, place on paper towels to drain.

