Lunchbreak: Cranberry Streusel Bars

Holly Faivre, MS, RD
Recipe:
Save A Lot’s Cranberry Streusel Bars
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ cup powdered sugar
1 ½ sticks butter, frozen and grated on the large holes of a cheese grater
Pinch of salt
½ cup brown sugar
1 cup flour
1 tsp. ground ginger
⅛ tsp. salt
6 Tbsp butter, room temp
14-oz. can cranberry jelly
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish and set aside.
- For the crust, sift the flour and powder sugar into a mixing bowl. Add the grated butter and salt and mix together with two forks until butter is complete coated in the dry ingredients. Mixture will be very dry and crumby.
- Press the crust into the prepared pan and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and allow crust to cool for 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the streusel topping. Combine the brown sugar, flour, ginger and salt in a mixing bowl. Add the butter into the mixture and mix together with two forks until pea-size crumbs form.
- Alternatively, add the streusel ingredients into the bowl of a food processor and pulse until pea-size crumbs form. Set aside.
- Prepare the cranberry jelly by adding it to a bowl and mixing it vigorously so that it is a spreadable consistency.
- Once the crust has cooled, spread the cranberry jelly across the surface and then top evenly with the streusel.
- Return to oven and bake for 25 minutes or until streusel topping is golden brown. Allow to cool to room temperature before slicing. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.