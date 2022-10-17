Ismael “Izzy” Sanchez, Head Chef at Bob Chinn’s Crab House

Bob Chinn’s Crab House

393 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, IL

Event:

Taste of the Town

Chevy Chase Country Club (1000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling)

October 19 — 5pm to 8pm

https://taste60090.com/

https://www.visitchicagonorthshore.com/tasteofthetown

More than 20 of the very popular restaurants in Wheeling will be at the Taste of the Town offering samples of their menu to everyone that attends. Good opportunity to try various different foods, such as Indian, Greek, Russian, Jewish, Italian, Mexican, Mediterranean, Japanese and good old American Food (hot dogs-hamburgers-beef—chicken, pork and more)…along with Specialty Smoothies….Live entertainment as well as raffle drawings are part of the Taste!

Bob Chinn’s famous Mai Tai’s of course will be there, along with tastings of different wines.

Recipe:

Crabmeat Vermicelli

Ingredients:

6 oz (3/4 cup) vermicelli noodles

1 1/2 tbsp garlic oil

2 large eggs

4 strips thinly cut bacon, diced

½ oz (1T) white onion, diced

2 oz (1/4 cup) fresh lump crabmeat

1 oz (2T) oyster sauce

1 tbsp green onions, chopped

white pepper & salt mixture

garnish: fresh cilantro & julienned green onions

Instructions:

• Bring 1-2 quarts of water to a boil and pour over noodles to completely submerged. Allow noodles to soften for approx. 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

• Transfer cooked noodles into ice bath until water reaches 40 degrees. Drain noodles and put to the side.

• In a wok, heat garlic oil and add bacon for 30 sec. Add white onions and stir fry for one minute, then turn heat to low. • In a small bowl, beat eggs and add a pinch of white pepper & salt mixture.

• Add cooked noodles to wok (with onions and bacon) and mix well.

• Pour eggs in to scramble. Continue to stir fry for 2-3 min. on high heat, add 1/2 oz of oyster sauce and finish with green onions.

• Using a colander, dip crabmeat into boiling water for 30 seconds to warm. Drain excess water and place in a bowl.

• Add cooked mixture from wok on top, then using a medium pasta dish/bowl, invert to flip.

• Drizzle remaining 1/2 oz of oyster sauce and garnish with cilantro and green onions.