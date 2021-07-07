Lunchbreak: Crabbiest Crab Cakes

Ali Rosen, author of Modern Freezer Meals

http://www.potluckwithali.com

Recipe:

Crabbiest Crab Cakes

Ingredients

2 pounds (32 ounces) jumbo lump crab meat

3 tablespoons (2–3 whole) finely chopped scallions

1⁄4 cup mayonnaise

2 large eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon lemon juice, plus more for serving

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

21⁄2 cups Panko bread crumbs, divided

1⁄4 cup vegetable oil, plus more as needed

Lemon wedges, for serving

Serving: 12

In a bowl, gently combine the crab, scallions, mayonnaise, eggs, lemon juice, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and 11⁄4 cups Panko. Form the crab mixture into 1-inch thick patties, like small hamburgers about the size of a baseball (but in a disc shape). Add the remaining Panko to a bowl. Dredge the crab cakes in the Panko so that they are fully coated.

Freeze the crab cakes. You can either place them on a greased sheet pan and let them freeze for at least 1 hour or wrap each of the crab cakes tightly in plastic wrap, then aluminum foil. If you are not cooking them now, put them in a resealable freezer bag and make sure all the air is removed.

When you are ready to cook, put a skillet or Dutch oven on medium heat and add the oil. Heat the oil until it is 330°F to 350°F. If you don’t have a thermometer, you can test with a wooden spoon or chopstick. If bubbles form around the spoon or chopstick in the oil, then the oil is hot enough. It should not be boiling. If it is too hot the outside will cook before the frozen part, and if it is too cool the inside will get mushy, so try to always check the temperature.

Fry the crab cakes for 6 to 8 minutes, then turn them over and fry again for an additional 5 to 6 minutes. If your skillet is not large enough for all of the crab cakes, add more oil as needed and fry another batch the same way. Serve hot with lemon wedges on the side.