Lunchbreak: Crab Tagliatelle

Jason Vincent

Giant – 3209 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar – 2165 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

Event:

To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, Giant will host a weeklong fundraiser at the restaurant in September, spotlighting a different organization each night whose mission they believe in. Giant will donate the proceeds from sales each night to the designated charity and raise funds online as well.

https://chefsspecialbar.com/

Giant and Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar, are back open for indoor and outdoor dining.

Recipe:

Crab Tagliatelle

Serves 4

-Pasta 1 pound

-Chili butter ¼ c.

-Crab 1 pound (Dungeness or king)

-Lemon 1

-Parmesan 2 T. (grated)

-Olive oil

-chopped parsley 2 T.

Salt

Bring the water to a boil In a separate pan add the butter Add the pasta to the water and when it’s cooked transfer with tongs to the pan with the butter Cook until all of the water is evaporated and season with salt, lemon, parmesan and parsley Turn off heat and add the crab Toss a couple of times and eat!!!