Henry Cai – Owner of 3 little Pigs Chi
3 Little Pigs Chi
3220 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60651
Recipes:
Crab Rangoons
Ingredients:
Wonton wrappers
8oz Cream cheese
2 Imitation crab
1 tsp White sugar
1/2 tsp Soy sauce
1 tbsp Green onion
1/2 tsp garlic
Vegetable oil
egg
Instructions:
1)Put out cream cheese to soften
2)Cut the imitation crab
3)Cut green onion
4)Mix in bowl
5)Add white sugar soy sauce and 1/2 tsp garlic.
6)sit in cooler for about 30 min.
7)mix cream cheese with filling mix.
8)sit for 20-30 min.
9)whisk egg in bowl
10)use two fingers or spoon to apply egg white to edges of wonton wrapper.
11)fold bottom corner to top corner and tighten the side corners of the wrapper to form a triangle(push out all air bubbles)
12)optional fold left and right corners up.
13)heat vegetable oil to 350
14)place Rangoons slowly to oil, flipping them every now and then till golden.
Fast Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce
1/2 cup Ketchup
1 cup vinegar
1 tsp Salt
1 whole lemon
1/3 cup sugar
Instructions:
Mix 1/2 cup ketchup with 1 cup vinegar
Add 1 tsp salt with 1/3 cup sugar
Squeeze one whole lemon
BBQ Pork Fried Rice at home recipe
Ingredients:
White rice cooked the night before 1 lb
7 oz BBQ pork
2 Egg
1/2 tsp Garlic
1/4 tsp Sugar
1/2 cup Beansprouts
1 tbsp light soy sauce
1/2 tbsp dark soy sauce
1 tsp oyster sauce
1/4 cup green onion
Vegetable oil
Weigh out 1 lb rice
Instructions:
1.beat 2 egg
2.heat oil on high
3.be fast, toss egg in wok break it down.
4.throw in last night’s cold rice and break it down while adding a tbsp of oil.
5.add garlic and Beansprouts and pinch of salt
6.add light soy sauce and pinch of sugar
7.toss a few times
8.add bbq pork bought from store or any meats available.
9.add 1 tsp oyster sauce
10.toss fried rice
11.add green onion