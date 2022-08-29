Henry Cai – Owner of 3 little Pigs Chi

3 Little Pigs Chi

3220 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60651

https://www.3lpchi.com/

Recipes:

Crab Rangoons

Ingredients:

Wonton wrappers

8oz Cream cheese

2 Imitation crab

1 tsp White sugar

1/2 tsp Soy sauce

1 tbsp Green onion

1/2 tsp garlic

Vegetable oil

egg

Instructions:

1)Put out cream cheese to soften

2)Cut the imitation crab

3)Cut green onion

4)Mix in bowl

5)Add white sugar soy sauce and 1/2 tsp garlic.

6)sit in cooler for about 30 min.

7)mix cream cheese with filling mix.

8)sit for 20-30 min.

9)whisk egg in bowl

10)use two fingers or spoon to apply egg white to edges of wonton wrapper.

11)fold bottom corner to top corner and tighten the side corners of the wrapper to form a triangle(push out all air bubbles)

12)optional fold left and right corners up.

13)heat vegetable oil to 350

14)place Rangoons slowly to oil, flipping them every now and then till golden.

Fast Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce

1/2 cup Ketchup

1 cup vinegar

1 tsp Salt

1 whole lemon

1/3 cup sugar

Instructions:

Mix 1/2 cup ketchup with 1 cup vinegar

Add 1 tsp salt with 1/3 cup sugar

Squeeze one whole lemon

BBQ Pork Fried Rice at home recipe

Ingredients:

White rice cooked the night before 1 lb

7 oz BBQ pork

2 Egg

1/2 tsp Garlic

1/4 tsp Sugar

1/2 cup Beansprouts

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1/2 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tsp oyster sauce

1/4 cup green onion

Vegetable oil

Weigh out 1 lb rice

Instructions:

1.beat 2 egg

2.heat oil on high

3.be fast, toss egg in wok break it down.

4.throw in last night’s cold rice and break it down while adding a tbsp of oil.

5.add garlic and Beansprouts and pinch of salt

6.add light soy sauce and pinch of sugar

7.toss a few times

8.add bbq pork bought from store or any meats available.

9.add 1 tsp oyster sauce

10.toss fried rice

11.add green onion