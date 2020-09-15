Lunchbreak: Crab Cakes

John Gatsos, Executive Chef at Tavern on Rush

Tavern on Rush

1031 N. Rush Street

(312) 664-9600

Guests can enjoy brunch, lunch dinner and happy hours al fresco and Tavern’s sprawling patio along Rush and Bellevue with event more expanded seating on weekends. There is also limited, open-air seating inside the restaurant overlooking the bustling Gold Coast neighborhood. Tavern on Rush is accepting limited reservations and walk-ins; guests can call ahead to check wait times. Curbside pickup and delivery are still available as well. Open seven days a week.

Recipe:

Crab Cakes Recipe

Ingredients:

1 LB Lump Crab Meat (jumbo)

¼ cup Red Onion (chopped, brunoise)

¼ cup Red Bell Pepper (chopped, brunoise)

½ cup Panko Breadcrumbs

1 ea. Egg

1 tbls Creole / Cajun seasoning

2 tbls Mayonnaise

2 tbls Chives (chopped)

1 tbls Dijon Mustard

To Taste Salt & Black Pepper

Olive Oil & Butter (to cook with)

Method:

Pick through crab meat, remove shell and cartilage

Mix all ingredients together except crab meat until combined

Now, add crab meat and gently fold into mixture – do not over mix, we don’t want to break up the beautiful lump pieces of crab!

Shape into desired size, at Tavern on Rush we make 3oz cakes

Griddle or sauté over medium heat with olive oil and a pat of butter, ~2-3 minutes per side until BGB (Beautiful Golden Brown)

Serve warm with your favorite sauce and/or sides

Pro Tip: at Tavern on Rush we like to serve our crab cakes with a zingy Asian-inspired coleslaw, atop a fresh green salad or as a side to one of our USDA steaks