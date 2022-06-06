Executive Chef Lucas Montoya

Ocean Prime Chicago

87 E. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL

https://www.ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/chicago

Recipe:

Crab Cakes with Roasted Vegetables and Lemon Mustard Cream

Serves- 4 people

Ingredients:

1lb crab meat, jumbo

1lb crab meat, lump.

½ cup mayonnaise

1tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp Tabasco sauce

1 tbsp chopped parsley, fresh

2 tbsp yellow onion, small diced

2 tbsp celery, minced

2 tsp salt, kosher

½ tsp white pepper

1ea egg, fresh

½ cup panko bread crumbs

Method:

Combine all ingredients except crab meat and panko bread crumbs. Add lump crab, and panko to the mix and gently mix. Add jumbo crab and mix gently. Portion into 3.5 oz cakes, after portioned dust with a sprinkle of panko bread crumbs on top of the cake.

Cooking Method:

Heat a large sauté pan to medium heat. Add 2 tbsp of Olive oil and then gently place the crab cakes in the sauté pan. Once golden color is achieved place in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 minutes.

Lemon Mustard Cream:

2 tbsp shallots, minced

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1 sprig thyme

1 sprig parsley

1 cup champagne

1 cup white wine

1 ea. Bay leaf

2 cup clam juice

6 cup heavy cream, 36%

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp whole grain mustard

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Pinch, white pepper

Pinch, kosher salt

Corn starch As needed

Method:

Combine shallots, garlic, parsley, champagne, wine, bay leaves and clam stock into a large sauce pan and reduce by half. Add heavy cream, salt and pepper and simmer for 15 minutes. Combine corn starch and water to make a slurry. Slowing whisk into your sauce until desired thickness is achieved. Strain the sauce through a fine mesh strainer. Season to taste.

Vegetable Mix:

4 tbsp fennel, roasted

8 pieces tomatoes, roasted

4 oz (1/2 cup) corn, blanched, removed from cob, honeycomb shape

1 oz (1/8 cup) brussels, leaves only

4 oz (1/2 cup) fingerling potatoes, blanched and cut into coins

1 pinch salt, kosher

4 cranks black pepper

Method:

In a sauté pan heat pan with oil, roasted fennel, roasted tomatoes and corn. Sauté vegetables, but don’t get any color on them. Place potatoes and brussel leaves in a pot of boiling water for 15 seconds. Combine with the rest of the vegetables season with salt and pepper.

Plate dish with sauce on plate, place crabcakes on top of sauce, and add vegetables on top.