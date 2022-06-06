Executive Chef Lucas Montoya
Ocean Prime Chicago
87 E. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL
https://www.ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/chicago
Recipe:
Crab Cakes with Roasted Vegetables and Lemon Mustard Cream
Serves- 4 people
Ingredients:
1lb crab meat, jumbo
1lb crab meat, lump.
½ cup mayonnaise
1tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp Tabasco sauce
1 tbsp chopped parsley, fresh
2 tbsp yellow onion, small diced
2 tbsp celery, minced
2 tsp salt, kosher
½ tsp white pepper
1ea egg, fresh
½ cup panko bread crumbs
Method:
- Combine all ingredients except crab meat and panko bread crumbs.
- Add lump crab, and panko to the mix and gently mix.
- Add jumbo crab and mix gently.
- Portion into 3.5 oz cakes, after portioned dust with a sprinkle of panko bread crumbs on top of the cake.
Cooking Method:
- Heat a large sauté pan to medium heat. Add 2 tbsp of Olive oil and then gently place the crab cakes in the sauté pan.
- Once golden color is achieved place in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 minutes.
Lemon Mustard Cream:
2 tbsp shallots, minced
1 tbsp garlic, minced
1 sprig thyme
1 sprig parsley
1 cup champagne
1 cup white wine
1 ea. Bay leaf
2 cup clam juice
6 cup heavy cream, 36%
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp whole grain mustard
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
Pinch, white pepper
Pinch, kosher salt
Corn starch As needed
Method:
- Combine shallots, garlic, parsley, champagne, wine, bay leaves and clam stock into a large sauce pan and reduce by half.
- Add heavy cream, salt and pepper and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Combine corn starch and water to make a slurry. Slowing whisk into your sauce until desired thickness is achieved. Strain the sauce through a fine mesh strainer. Season to taste.
Vegetable Mix:
4 tbsp fennel, roasted
8 pieces tomatoes, roasted
4 oz (1/2 cup) corn, blanched, removed from cob, honeycomb shape
1 oz (1/8 cup) brussels, leaves only
4 oz (1/2 cup) fingerling potatoes, blanched and cut into coins
1 pinch salt, kosher
4 cranks black pepper
Method:
- In a sauté pan heat pan with oil, roasted fennel, roasted tomatoes and corn. Sauté vegetables, but don’t get any color on them.
- Place potatoes and brussel leaves in a pot of boiling water for 15 seconds.
- Combine with the rest of the vegetables season with salt and pepper.
Plate dish with sauce on plate, place crabcakes on top of sauce, and add vegetables on top.