Lunchbreak: Crab Cakes

Brian Theis

http://www.theinfinitefeast.com

Recipe:

from The Infinite Feast

How to Host the Ones You Love

recipe by Brian Theis

Crabby McCrab Cakes

Makes 6 cakes

Next to no filler, more yummy crab.

5 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 large egg, beaten

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoons Creole or spicy coarse-grained mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions, white and green parts

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper

1 pound jumbo lump crab meat, cleaned

3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

Butter, for greasing the baking sheet

Lemon wedges, for serving

To a large bowl, add mayo, egg, Worcestershire, mustard, Old Bay, salt, whisk to combine. Add parsley, scallions, bell pepper, crab meat, panko crumbs. Fold all together thoroughly but gently so as not to damage the crab. Cover and refrigerate 3 hours, to overnight.

Heat oven to 450°F. Very thoroughly butter a half sheet pan or baking sheet. Divide crab mixture into 6 portions and shape into individual patties, set on the pan. They should be like pincushions not like pancakes.

Bake for 13 minutes till lightly browned. Using flat spatula, remove from baking sheet to plate carefully. They will still seem a bit loosely assembled. This is a good thing. Serve immediately with plenty of lemon wedges!