Noah Zamler, Head Chef and Co-owner of Irene’s
Irene’s – 2012 West Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL 60618
https://www.ireneschicago.com/
Recipe:
Crab Cake Benedict
Hollandaise ingredients:
- 2 egg yolks
- 4 T clarified butter
- 1 t lemon juice
- 1 t salt
Directions:
Over a double boiler, heat the eggs while stirring constantly until creamy, slowly drizzle in clarified butter until emulsified.
Crab Cake:
- 1/2 C buttermilk
- 1 C sour cream
- 3/4 C heavy mayonnaise
- 2 eggs
- 2 t lemon juice
- 2 t hot sauce
- 2 t green onion
- 2 T red onion
- 2 t celery
- 2 t salt
- 1 # lump crab
- 1/2 C breadcrumbs
Directions:
Mix together all ingredients in a bowl, form into 3 oz patties, sear each side and bake until warmed through.
Serve with the Hollandaise and a poached egg.