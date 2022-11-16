Noah Zamler, Head Chef and Co-owner of Irene’s

Irene’s – 2012 West Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL 60618

https://www.ireneschicago.com/

Recipe:

Crab Cake Benedict

Hollandaise ingredients:

2 egg yolks

4 T clarified butter

1 t lemon juice

1 t salt

Directions:

Over a double boiler, heat the eggs while stirring constantly until creamy, slowly drizzle in clarified butter until emulsified.

Crab Cake:

1/2 C buttermilk

1 C sour cream

3/4 C heavy mayonnaise

2 eggs

2 t lemon juice

2 t hot sauce

2 t green onion

2 T red onion

2 t celery

2 t salt

1 # lump crab

1/2 C breadcrumbs

Directions:

Mix together all ingredients in a bowl, form into 3 oz patties, sear each side and bake until warmed through.

Serve with the Hollandaise and a poached egg.