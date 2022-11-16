Noah Zamler, Head Chef and Co-owner of Irene’s

Irene’s – 2012 West Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL 60618

https://www.ireneschicago.com/

Recipe:

Crab Cake Benedict

Hollandaise ingredients:

  • 2 egg yolks
  • 4 T clarified butter
  • 1 t lemon juice
  • 1 t salt

Directions:

Over a double boiler, heat the eggs while stirring constantly until creamy, slowly drizzle in clarified butter until emulsified.

Crab Cake:

  • 1/2 C buttermilk
  • 1 C sour cream
  • 3/4 C heavy mayonnaise
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 t lemon juice
  • 2 t hot sauce
  • 2 t green onion
  • 2 T red onion
  • 2 t celery
  • 2 t salt
  • 1 # lump crab
  • 1/2 C breadcrumbs

Directions:

Mix together all ingredients in a bowl, form into 3 oz patties, sear each side and bake until warmed through.

Serve with the Hollandaise and a poached egg.