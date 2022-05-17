Brian Theis

Cookbook by Brian Theis: The Infinite Feast: How to Host the Ones You Love

This is my version of the original recipe for the cold chicken dish served at Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation luncheon. My recipe follows the original ingredients closely, however I switch the amounts up a bit to, in my estimate, increase the appeal. I use only about a quarter of the mayo in the original, and I increase the onion and the tomato to give the curry flavoring more passion. This results in a rosy-colored dish instead of pale. I created the rice salad that accompanied the chicken based on descriptions I’ve seen.

Coronation Chicken

(Poulet Reine Elizabeth)

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 bay leaf

1 cup dry white wine (optional)

1 tablespoon olive or canola oil

1 medium sweet onion, sliced thinly, or diced

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

1/3 cup red wine

1/2 cup mayonnaise (Blue Plate is great in this recipe)

1/4 cup apricot preserves

9 or 10 dried apricots, chopped

3 green onions, thinly sliced, white and green parts

In a pot large enough to hold chicken breasts in a single layer, place breasts, sprinkle with salt and pepper, add bay leaf. Cover with wine, if using. Add enough water to cover chicken by an inch.

Bring liquid to boil, reduce to simmer and cover. Cook till thickest part of breast is 165°F, 8 to 13 minutes. Let cool and slice chicken into bite-size cubes or as desired.

Heat a sauté pan or skillet over medium-high heat and add oil. Cook onion till translucent (about 4 minutes). Stir in tomato paste, curry powder. Stir in sugar, lemon juice, red wine. Bring to a simmer for 3 minutes, set aside to cool.

To a medium bowl, add mayonnaise, preserves, dried apricots, sautéed onion mixture, combine well.

Fold in chicken and green onions. Chill for a few hours before serving so flavors can find themselves. Can be served at room temperature.

Rice Salad de la Reine

Makes 4 side servings

1 cup long grain white rice

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 package (10 ounces) frozen peas

1 jar (4 ounces) diced pimento

2 green onions, thinly sliced, white and green parts

1/4 cup French vinaigrette dressing (I love Brianna’s)

1/3 cup mayonnaise (I love Blue Plate)

Salt and pepper to taste (about 1/2 teaspoon each)

Green leaf lettuce for plating

Rinse rice in a strainer till water runs clear. In a medium saucepan, bring 1 cup rice, 1 1/2 cups water and 1 teaspoon olive oil to a rapid boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes or till rice is just tender—make sure to keep the lid closed for the simmer but peek towards the end for doneness. Cover again for 10 minutes to steam, fluff with a fork, chill.

Mix rice thoroughly with rest of ingredients, chill for a few more hours so flavors can blend.

To present: plate Coronation Chicken on green leaf lettuce, mold rice with a large circle mold (a can cut with both top and bottom removed will also do) then top Coronation Chicken with molded rice!