Lunchbreak: Cornucopia Salad

Dreena Burton

https://dreenaburton.com/

Dreena’s Kind Kitchen: 100 Whole-Foods Vegan Recipes to Enjoy Every Day

Recipe:

Cornucopia Salad

Kale combined with sweet potatoes, pomegranate jewels, pumpkin seeds, and a fresh dressing—this is autumnal abundance! This salad fares well as a side salad for a potluck or the holidays, or you can dig in as a full lunch bowl.

Serves 4–6

Few pinches sea salt

4 1/2–5 cups cubed (about 1 inch) orange sweet potato

5 cups stemmed and chopped kale

1/2 cup Buddha Dressing (recipe below), or more to taste

1/4 cup raw or toasted pumpkin seeds or toasted walnut/pecan pieces

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds or 2–3 tablespoons dried cranberries

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and sprinkle the sea salt over the parchment.

Spread out the sweet potato cubes on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 35–40 minutes, tossing with a spatula a few times, until the sweet potatoes are fully tender and browned in spots.

Put the kale in a large bowl. Add the cooked sweet potatoes while still hot/ warm to wilt the kale slightly. Toss well, then add your choice of salad dressing, starting with a little less than 1/2 cup. Work the dressing through the kale and sweet potatoes; add more dressing to your desired level. Once the dressing is incorporated, sprinkle on the pumpkin seeds and pomegranate seeds.

Ideas: Some other ingredients that will work nicely in this salad include 1/2 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper, 1 cup roasted or steamed chopped cauliflower, finely sliced or chopped red onion (to taste), 1/2 cup finely shredded red cabbage, or 1/2 cup chickpeas or a firmer whole grain like farro or wild rice.

Recipe Renewal! This salad keeps well in the fridge for a couple of days. Try it . . .

as a base for a lunch bowl, adding extra veggies or beans.

in a wrap for a substantial and very nutritious lunch on-the-go!

Buddha Dressing

This will become a go-to dressing for you, especially if you are partial to the nooch! It has a gorgeous golden color and that special umami quality. Get blending!

Makes about ¾ cup

2–3 tablespoons water

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1 1/2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon tamari

1 1/2 tablespoons tahini (see note)

1 small clove garlic, halved

1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard

1/4 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste (see note)

Starting with 2 tablespoons of water, combine all the ingredients in a blender (or in a deep cup if using an immersion blender) and puree until smooth. Taste and add additional seasonings if needed; thin with additional water if desired. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

Tahini Note: If you’d like a thicker, richer dressing, use another 1/2–1 tablespoon tahini.

Salt Note: Depending on the brand and type of tamari used, you may want to omit the salt or add more to taste.