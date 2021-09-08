Lunchbreak: Cornucopia Salad

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dreena Burton

https://dreenaburton.com/

Dreena’s Kind Kitchen: 100 Whole-Foods Vegan Recipes to Enjoy Every Day

Recipe:

Cornucopia Salad

Kale combined with sweet potatoes, pomegranate jewels, pumpkin seeds, and a fresh dressing—this is autumnal abundance! This salad fares well as a side salad for a potluck or the holidays, or you can dig in as a full lunch bowl.

Serves 4–6

Few pinches sea salt

4 1/2–5 cups cubed (about 1 inch) orange sweet potato

5 cups stemmed and chopped kale

1/2 cup Buddha Dressing (recipe below), or more to taste

1/4 cup raw or toasted pumpkin seeds or toasted walnut/pecan pieces

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds or 2–3 tablespoons dried cranberries

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and sprinkle the sea salt over the parchment.

Spread out the sweet potato cubes on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 35–40 minutes, tossing with a spatula a few times, until the sweet potatoes are fully tender and browned in spots.

Put the kale in a large bowl. Add the cooked sweet potatoes while still hot/ warm to wilt the kale slightly. Toss well, then add your choice of salad dressing, starting with a little less than 1/2 cup. Work the dressing through the kale and sweet potatoes; add more dressing to your desired level. Once the dressing is incorporated, sprinkle on the pumpkin seeds and pomegranate seeds.

Ideas: Some other ingredients that will work nicely in this salad include 1/2 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper, 1 cup roasted or steamed chopped cauliflower, finely sliced or chopped red onion (to taste), 1/2 cup finely shredded red cabbage, or 1/2 cup chickpeas or a firmer whole grain like farro or wild rice.

Recipe Renewal! This salad keeps well in the fridge for a couple of days. Try it . . .

  • as a base for a lunch bowl, adding extra veggies or beans.
  • in a wrap for a substantial and very nutritious lunch on-the-go!

Buddha Dressing

This will become a go-to dressing for you, especially if you are partial to the nooch! It has a gorgeous golden color and that special umami quality. Get blending!

Makes about ¾ cup

2–3 tablespoons water

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1 1/2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon tamari

1 1/2 tablespoons tahini (see note)

1 small clove garlic, halved

1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard

1/4 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste (see note)

Starting with 2 tablespoons of water, combine all the ingredients in a blender (or in a deep cup if using an immersion blender) and puree until smooth. Taste and add additional seasonings if needed; thin with additional water if desired. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

Tahini Note: If you’d like a thicker, richer dressing, use another 1/2–1 tablespoon tahini.

Salt Note: Depending on the brand and type of tamari used, you may want to omit the salt or add more to taste.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News