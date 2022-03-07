Lunchbreak: Corned Beef and Colcannon Empanadas with Pub Curry Sauce

Wook Kang, CEC, Culinary Arts Program Chair, Kendall College at National Louis University
Recipe:
Corned Beef and Colcannon Empanadas with Pub Curry Sauce
Yield: 4 Portions
Empanada Filling
Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled 2 cups
Cold water As needed
Kosher salt 1 tsp.
Unsalted butter 1 Tbsp.
Heavy cream ½ cup
Corned beef, cooked, shredded 1 cup
Boiled cabbage leaves, thinly sliced ½ cup
Scallions 4 Tbsp.
Kosher salt 1 tsp.
Ground black pepper 1 tsp.
Empanada skins 4 each
Directions:
- In a medium size pot, add the Yukon gold potatoes and enough cold water to fill the pot.
- Add the kosher salt to the pot and bring it to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are fork tender.
- Remove the potatoes from the pot and mash lightly in a bowl, with butter and cream.
- Fold in the corned beef, scallions, cabbage leaves, and season with salt and pepper.
- For each empanada, place 2 tablespoons of filling into each and fold the empanadas to a desired shape.
- Fry in a deep fryer or pan-fry at 350° F.
- Cook until the empanadas are golden brown.
- Drain on a paper towel lined plate.
- Serve with Pub Curry Sauce.
Pub Curry Sauce
Canola oil 2 Tbsp.
Yellow onion, small dice ¼ cup
Garlic cloves, minced 2 each
Fresh ginger 1 tsp.
Turmeric powder 1 tsp.
Curry powder ½ tsp.
Garam masala 1 tsp.
Cinnamon, ground 1 pinch
Tomato paste 1 Tbsp.
All-purpose flour 1 Tbsp.
Chicken stock 1 cup
Applesauce ¼ cup
Kosher salt 1 tsp.
Soy sauce 1 tsp.
Directions:
- Over low heat, place a medium size pot and add the canola oil to the pot.
- Cook the onions for 2 minutes, until soft. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.
- Add the ginger, turmeric powder, curry powder, garam masala, and cinnamon and toast for 30 seconds over medium heat.
- Add the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute. Add the flour and cook for an additional 1 minute.
- Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil, but don’t cook fully
- Reduce the sauce to a simmer and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Place the sauce in a blender and add the applesauce, kosher salt and soy sauce. Blend on high speed until smooth, adding mixture from pot to blender, plus three remaining ingredients
- Serve with Empanadas.