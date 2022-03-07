Lunchbreak: Corned Beef and Colcannon Empanadas with Pub Curry Sauce

Wook Kang, CEC, Culinary Arts Program Chair, Kendall College at National Louis University

Recipe:

Corned Beef and Colcannon Empanadas with Pub Curry Sauce

Yield: 4 Portions

Empanada Filling

Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled                         2 cups

Cold water                                                       As needed

Kosher salt                                                      1 tsp.  

Unsalted butter                                               1 Tbsp.

Heavy cream                                                  ½ cup

Corned beef, cooked, shredded                     1 cup

Boiled cabbage leaves, thinly sliced              ½ cup

Scallions                                                          4 Tbsp.

Kosher salt                                                      1 tsp.

Ground black pepper                                      1 tsp.

Empanada skins                                             4 each

Directions:

  1. In a medium size pot, add the Yukon gold potatoes and enough cold water to fill the pot.
  2. Add the kosher salt to the pot and bring it to a boil.
  3. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are fork tender.
  4. Remove the potatoes from the pot and mash lightly in a bowl, with butter and cream.
  5. Fold in the corned beef, scallions, cabbage leaves, and season with salt and pepper.
  6. For each empanada, place 2 tablespoons of filling into each and fold the empanadas to a desired shape.
  7. Fry in a deep fryer or pan-fry at 350° F.
  8. Cook until the empanadas are golden brown.
  9. Drain on a paper towel lined plate.
  10. Serve with Pub Curry Sauce.

Pub Curry Sauce

Canola oil                                                        2 Tbsp.

Yellow onion, small dice                                 ¼ cup

Garlic cloves, minced                                     2 each

Fresh ginger                                                    1 tsp.

Turmeric powder                                             1 tsp.

Curry powder                                                  ½ tsp.

Garam masala                                                1 tsp.

Cinnamon, ground                                          1 pinch

Tomato paste                                                  1 Tbsp.

All-purpose flour                                             1 Tbsp.

Chicken stock                                                 1 cup

Applesauce                                                     ¼ cup

Kosher salt                                                      1 tsp.

Soy sauce                                                       1 tsp.

Directions:

  1. Over low heat, place a medium size pot and add the canola oil to the pot.
  2. Cook the onions for 2 minutes, until soft. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.
  3. Add the ginger, turmeric powder, curry powder, garam masala, and cinnamon and toast for 30 seconds over medium heat.
  4. Add the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute. Add the flour and cook for an additional 1 minute.
  5. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil, but don’t cook fully
  6. Reduce the sauce to a simmer and simmer for 15 minutes.
  7. Place the sauce in a blender and add the applesauce, kosher salt and soy sauce. Blend on high speed until smooth, adding mixture from pot to blender, plus three remaining ingredients
  8. Serve with Empanadas.

