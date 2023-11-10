Dan Harris, VP of Food & Beverage for 4 Star Restaurant Group

-Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville

3636 N Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60613

-Smoke Daddy Wicker Park

1804 W Division St.

Chicago, IL 60622

https://www.thesmokedaddy.com/home/

http://www.4starrestaurantgroup.com/

Check Out:

Smoke Daddy is known for their smoked turkeys (they sell over 500 for Thanksgiving!) and also offer pulled turkey, glazed ham, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, pumpkin pie, cocktails and more.

All food comes cooked, cold and with reheating instructions. Pre-paid pick-up orders must be made by Friday, November 17. Pick-up at Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville is available on Tuesday, November 21 and Wednesday, November 22 and pick-up at Smoke Daddy Wicker Park and Crosby’s Kitchen will be available on Wednesday, November 22 only.

Recipe:

Smoke Daddy Cornbread Stuffing

Serves 8

¼ cup butter, melted

1 lb bulk Italian sausage (mild or hot)

¼ chopped raw bacon

1 cup celery, ¼” diced

1 cup onion, ¼” diced

½ tbsp mojo rub

¼ cup rubbed sage

4 quarts of cornbread, 1”x1” pieces dry

2 eggs, lightly beaten

4 cups chicken or turkey stock

Instructions

Bake cornbread cubes on sheet trays in 400-degree oven until toasted and golden. Add butter to a large rondeau or skillet over medium heat. Add bacon, render until golden. Add sausage, cooking until browned and breaking up into small pieces Remove sausage and bacon from rondeau. Add celery and onions, cook until tender. Remove from heat. Fold in mojo rub and rubbed sage to mixture. Place cornbread in a large mixing bowl. Add sausage, bacon, vegetables and eggs to bowl. Mix well to combine. Pour stock over top of mixture and stir to combine. Adjust amount of stock if needed. Portion mixture into pans. Allow to sit for 30 minutes so stock can soak into the cornbread. Bake at 350 degrees, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until top is golden brown. Stuffing should be moist but not mushy.