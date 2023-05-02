Kevin Marquardt, Executive Chef, Tallboy Taco

Tallboy Taco – 676 N. St. Clair St., Chicago

https://www.tallboytaco.com/

Check Out:

Tallboy Taco’s build-your-own taco bars feature hand-pressed tortillas, choice of two proteins (carne asada, chicken chimichurri, grilled baja shrimp and pork al pastor), assorted toppings, fresh guacamole, corn fundido and housemade chips. The kit also includes one of Tallboy Taco’s signature sweets, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Treats. Order the taco kit for two people for $59.95, plus tax or four people for $99.95, plus tax.

The Tallboy Margarita Kit includes a bottle of Casamigos Tequila, limes, two house-made mixes (Yuzu Sour and Hibiscus Lemonade), plus a tin of lime-tajin salt. Mix and sip your margaritas anywhere – the kit also includes a cocktail jigger and collectable Cantaritos glassware. Cost is $60 plus tax (gratuity not included). Orders must be placed by 9:00 AM the day of pick-up.

Orders for the Taco Bar and Margarita Kit can be placed via Tock or by calling the restaurant at 312-584-3192. Please allow at least 1 hour for Taco Bar pickup

Tallboy Taco is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Recipe:

CORN FUNDIDO

Serving Size: 10

INGREDIENTS FOR CORN FUNDIDO:

6 Whole Corn on the Cob

5 cups Chihuahua Cheese, shredded

2.5 Cups Chipotle Mayo

½ Cup Cilantro, chopped

¼ Cup Queso Fresco, crumbled

1 Bag Tortilla Chips for serving

INGREDIENTS FOR CHIPOTLE MAYO:

1 Tbsp White Vinegar

½ tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Sugar

2 Tbsp Lime Juice

1 oz Chipotle in Adobo Sauce

2 Cups Kewpie Mayonnaise

2 Tbsp Sour Cream

1 Ancho Chile, seed and stem removed

METHOD:

METHOD FOR CHIPOTLE MAYO:

1. Yields 2.5 cups

2. Boil 1 cup of water.

3. Pour boiling water over the ancho chile and cover and let sit for 10 minutes.

4. Remove the chiles from the water and add to a blender with everything except the mayo and sour cream.

5. Blend on high until smooth, about 30 seconds.

6. Add to a bowl with the mayo and sour cream and whisk until it comes together, about 30 seconds.

METHOD FOR CORN FUNDIDO:

1. Heat a large sauté pan over high heat.

2. Cut the corn off the cob.

3. Add a small amount of Canola Oil to the pan and add the corn, tossing until charred, about 30 seconds.

4. Add the cheese and mayo, and cook for 2 minutes on medium heat, stirring to prevent it from burning.

5. Pour into a bowl and top with the cilantro and queso fresco.

6. Serve with tortilla chips.

