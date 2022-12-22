Mike Morales, Sunda New Asian, Executive Chef & Partner

Recipe:

CRISPY PATA – confit pork shank, garlic vinaigrette

Serves 4-6 people

Garlic Vinaigrette

½ cup Garlic Chopped

1Tbl Cracked Black Pepper

2 ½ cup White Vinegar

1 ½ Tbl Jalapeno minced

1Tbl Sugar

1Tbl Fish Sauce

In a bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Set aside.

*Refrigerate leftover vinaigrette and it will last for up to 12 days.

Confit Pork Shank

6 lb pork shank

1 gal canola oil

½ cup kosher salt

2 Tbl black peppercorn

3 ea bay leaf fresh

In a deep 12 inch pot or roasting pan, place the shank and cover with oil.

Spread the salt evenly over the oil, and mix. Cover with foil.

Cook at 325 degrees for 3 hours or until tender.

Remove the shank from the oil and cool on a sheet pan until ready to use. Strain oil and reserve for frying.

In a pot, add reserved strained oil and a thermometer. Bring oil to 325 degrees and cook the shank until crispy for about 6 minutes.

Plate the shank on a serving platter with a side dish of the garlic vinaigrette and Jasmine rice, if desired.