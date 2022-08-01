Rachel Glaser, Cake Decorator for Sweet Mandy B’s

Lincoln Park: 1208 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 | (773) 244-1174

Streeterville: 254 E. Ontario St., Chicago, IL 60611 | (312) 255-1632

http://www.sweetmandybs.com

Events:

The old-fashioned bakeshop with locations in Lincoln Park and Streeterville, will celebrate 20 years of business through the month of August. Schedule of events / specials:

Weekly Old School Favorites

Week of August 1: Just Dough It ($5.50) featuring eggless chocolate chip cookie dough sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies

Week of August 8: Buncha Crunch Birthday Bar ($5.75) featuring a buttery rice krispie base layered with melted peanut butter and Nestlé Crunch chocolate topped with Nestlé Buncha Crunch candy pieces (this menu item was made famous as the grand prize-winning treat in the Nestlé Crunch 75th Birthday Showdown bakery competition in 2013)

Week of August 15: Banana Split Cupcake ($4.10) with moist banana cake, strawberry buttercream and dark chocolate ganache topped with a maraschino cherry

Week of August 22: Confetti Party Pie ($34) with Oreo crust layered with confetti cake, chocolate crumbles, vanilla pudding, fresh whipped cream, and confetti sprinkles

Gift Boxes to Benefit CPS

Available daily for $20, Sweet Mandy B’s will offer Anniversary Gift Boxes of treats featuring options like a six pack of cupcakes, six cookies, four bars, or a six-inch two-layer cake. Specific menu items will rotate daily and the price includes tax. Ten-percent of proceeds from all gift boxes sold will be donated to Chicago Public Schools.

Giveaways

FREE Cupcakes for a Year: Sweet Mandy B’s will select one winner at the end of the month to receive free cupcakes for a year (one 12-pack of cupcakes every month). To enter, guests need to sign up for Sweet Mandy B’s new Rewards Program online or in-store. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 31.

Free Menu Item (Lincoln Park Only): The first 20 customers who visit the Lincoln Park location every Monday through Thursday in August will receive a free item (cookie, cupcake, cake slice, or bar). Only available Monday through Thursday with a $10 minimum purchase.

Weekly Social Media Giveaway: Guests who participate in weekly social media giveaways via Instagram @sweetmandybs will be entered to win a Sweet Mandy B’s merchandise pack with a t-shirt, hoodie, coffee mug and reusable bag (winners announced on August 8, 15, 22, 29).

Recipe:

Confetti Party Pie

Ingredients + Methods:

Oreo Crust:

1 c. chocolate cookie crumbs

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

¼ c. melted butter

Combine chocolate cookie crumbs and sugar together. Add in melted butter. Press into a 9” pie pan all over the bottom and sides. Refrigerate until set.

Confetti Cake:

¼ c. butter, room temperature

½ c. sugar

2 T. vegetable oil

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

¾ c. + 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

¾ tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. baking soda

2 Tbsp. sour cream

¼ c. buttermilk

1/3 c. confetti sprinkles

Using a hand or stand mixer with a whisk attachment, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. On low speed, add oil and egg until well combined. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. Mix in sour cream and mix until combine. With the buttermilk and dry mixture, mix into batter, alternating between the two. You should always start and end with the dry ingredients. Turn the mixer off. Using a rubber scraper, fold manually the confetti sprinkles. Set aside.

Chocolate Ganache:

½ c. heavy cream

5 oz. semisweet chocolate chips

In a small saucepan, pour heavy cream and bring to a boil. Pour the heated cream over the semisweet chocolate chips. Whisk until smooth. Set aside.

Vanilla Pudding:

3 c. whole milk, divided

3/4 c. sugar

3 yolks

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

¼ tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla

1 Tbsp. butter

Combine yolks with cornstarch in a small bowl. Whisk until smooth. Set aside. In a medium saucepan, heat milk, sugar, and salt over medium heat until it starts to a boil. Slowly stream ½ c. of the hot milk into the yolks/cornstarch mixture while whisking constantly. Slowly, add the egg yolk mixture back to the top. Continue to cook over medium heat, whisking constantly until thickened. Remove from the heat and whisk in butter and vanilla. Place plastic wrap directly on top and refrigerate until completely cooled before using.

Whipped Cream:

1 c. heavy cream

3 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Using a hand or stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat the cream, sugar, and vanilla until stiff but not over beaten. Transfer in a piping bag fitted with a star tip. Set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use.

TO ASSEMBLE:

1 (9” Oreo Crust)

1 c. confetti cake batter

¼ c. melted chocolate ganache

¼ c. crushed chocolate cookie crumbs

Vanilla pudding

Whipped cream

Confetti sprinkles

Assembly:

Pour the confetti batter evenly over the 9” Oreo crust. Spread evenly. Bake at 300F until done. Let it cool completely. Spread the melted ganache on top and then, cover completely with chocolate cookie crumbs. Let it set in the refrigerator. Then, spread with vanilla pudding to the top. Garnish with fresh whipped cream and confetti sprinkles on top.