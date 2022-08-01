Rachel Glaser, Cake Decorator for Sweet Mandy B’s
Lincoln Park: 1208 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 | (773) 244-1174
Streeterville: 254 E. Ontario St., Chicago, IL 60611 | (312) 255-1632
Events:
The old-fashioned bakeshop with locations in Lincoln Park and Streeterville, will celebrate 20 years of business through the month of August. Schedule of events / specials:
Weekly Old School Favorites
- Week of August 1: Just Dough It ($5.50) featuring eggless chocolate chip cookie dough sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies
- Week of August 8: Buncha Crunch Birthday Bar ($5.75) featuring a buttery rice krispie base layered with melted peanut butter and Nestlé Crunch chocolate topped with Nestlé Buncha Crunch candy pieces (this menu item was made famous as the grand prize-winning treat in the Nestlé Crunch 75th Birthday Showdown bakery competition in 2013)
- Week of August 15: Banana Split Cupcake ($4.10) with moist banana cake, strawberry buttercream and dark chocolate ganache topped with a maraschino cherry
- Week of August 22: Confetti Party Pie ($34) with Oreo crust layered with confetti cake, chocolate crumbles, vanilla pudding, fresh whipped cream, and confetti sprinkles
Gift Boxes to Benefit CPS
- Available daily for $20, Sweet Mandy B’s will offer Anniversary Gift Boxes of treats featuring options like a six pack of cupcakes, six cookies, four bars, or a six-inch two-layer cake. Specific menu items will rotate daily and the price includes tax. Ten-percent of proceeds from all gift boxes sold will be donated to Chicago Public Schools.
Giveaways
- FREE Cupcakes for a Year: Sweet Mandy B’s will select one winner at the end of the month to receive free cupcakes for a year (one 12-pack of cupcakes every month). To enter, guests need to sign up for Sweet Mandy B’s new Rewards Program online or in-store. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 31.
- Free Menu Item (Lincoln Park Only): The first 20 customers who visit the Lincoln Park location every Monday through Thursday in August will receive a free item (cookie, cupcake, cake slice, or bar). Only available Monday through Thursday with a $10 minimum purchase.
- Weekly Social Media Giveaway: Guests who participate in weekly social media giveaways via Instagram @sweetmandybs will be entered to win a Sweet Mandy B’s merchandise pack with a t-shirt, hoodie, coffee mug and reusable bag (winners announced on August 8, 15, 22, 29).
Recipe:
Confetti Party Pie
Ingredients + Methods:
Oreo Crust:
1 c. chocolate cookie crumbs
2 Tbsp. granulated sugar
¼ c. melted butter
- Combine chocolate cookie crumbs and sugar together. Add in melted butter.
- Press into a 9” pie pan all over the bottom and sides.
- Refrigerate until set.
Confetti Cake:
¼ c. butter, room temperature
½ c. sugar
2 T. vegetable oil
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
¾ c. + 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
¾ tsp. baking powder
1/8 tsp. baking soda
2 Tbsp. sour cream
¼ c. buttermilk
1/3 c. confetti sprinkles
- Using a hand or stand mixer with a whisk attachment, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. On low speed, add oil and egg until well combined.
- Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- Mix in sour cream and mix until combine.
- With the buttermilk and dry mixture, mix into batter, alternating between the two. You should always start and end with the dry ingredients.
- Turn the mixer off. Using a rubber scraper, fold manually the confetti sprinkles. Set aside.
Chocolate Ganache:
½ c. heavy cream
5 oz. semisweet chocolate chips
- In a small saucepan, pour heavy cream and bring to a boil. Pour the heated cream over the semisweet chocolate chips. Whisk until smooth. Set aside.
Vanilla Pudding:
3 c. whole milk, divided
3/4 c. sugar
3 yolks
3 Tbsp. cornstarch
¼ tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla
1 Tbsp. butter
- Combine yolks with cornstarch in a small bowl. Whisk until smooth. Set aside.
- In a medium saucepan, heat milk, sugar, and salt over medium heat until it starts to a boil. Slowly stream ½ c. of the hot milk into the yolks/cornstarch mixture while whisking constantly. Slowly, add the egg yolk mixture back to the top. Continue to cook over medium heat, whisking constantly until thickened.
- Remove from the heat and whisk in butter and vanilla.
- Place plastic wrap directly on top and refrigerate until completely cooled before using.
Whipped Cream:
1 c. heavy cream
3 Tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
- Using a hand or stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat the cream, sugar, and vanilla until stiff but not over beaten. Transfer in a piping bag fitted with a star tip. Set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use.
TO ASSEMBLE:
1 (9” Oreo Crust)
1 c. confetti cake batter
¼ c. melted chocolate ganache
¼ c. crushed chocolate cookie crumbs
Vanilla pudding
Whipped cream
Confetti sprinkles
Assembly:
- Pour the confetti batter evenly over the 9” Oreo crust. Spread evenly. Bake at 300F until done. Let it cool completely.
- Spread the melted ganache on top and then, cover completely with chocolate cookie crumbs. Let it set in the refrigerator.
- Then, spread with vanilla pudding to the top.
- Garnish with fresh whipped cream and confetti sprinkles on top.