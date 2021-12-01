Lunchbreak: Colombian-Inspired Brownie

Pastry Chef Juan Gutierrez

Adorn Bar & Restaurant

7th floor, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

120 E Delaware Pl., Chicago, IL  60611

http://www.adornrestaurant.com

http://www.fourseasons.com/chicago

Adorn Bar & Restaurant Pastry Chef Juan Gutierrez competed on the new Netflix series “School of Chocolate” which premiered on November 26, 2021. Check it out: https://www.netflix.com/title/81207686

Recipe:

Colombian-Inspired Brownie Recipe

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2/3 cup cocoa powder
  • 1 cup dark chocolate chips
  • 3/4 teaspoons sea salt
  • 2 Tbs Espresso Powder
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup canola oil 
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 Arequipa sauce (Colombian caramel sauce)  * Juan makes his Arequipa in-house but he recommends Metakos Colombian Bakery – https://mekatos.com/.*
  • Toppings (store bought)
  • Arequipa drizzle
  • Vanilla ice cream

Recipe Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 325°F. Lightly spray a pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper. Spray the parchment paper.
  • In a medium bowl, combine the sugar, espresso powder, flour, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, and salt.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil, and vanilla.
  • Sprinkle the dry mix over the wet mix and stir until just combined.
  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan and use a spatula to smooth the top. Spread the Arequipa around without mixing it too much, you want to see it!
  • Bake for 40 minutes

Cool completely before slicing and add ice-cream and additional drizzle of Arequipa.

