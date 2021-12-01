Lunchbreak: Colombian-Inspired Brownie

Pastry Chef Juan Gutierrez
Adorn Bar & Restaurant
7th floor, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago
120 E Delaware Pl., Chicago, IL 60611
http://www.adornrestaurant.com
http://www.fourseasons.com/chicago
Adorn Bar & Restaurant Pastry Chef Juan Gutierrez competed on the new Netflix series “School of Chocolate” which premiered on November 26, 2021. Check it out: https://www.netflix.com/title/81207686
Recipe:
Colombian-Inspired Brownie Recipe
- 2 cups sugar
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup cocoa powder
- 1 cup dark chocolate chips
- 3/4 teaspoons sea salt
- 2 Tbs Espresso Powder
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 Arequipa sauce (Colombian caramel sauce) * Juan makes his Arequipa in-house but he recommends Metakos Colombian Bakery – https://mekatos.com/.*
- Toppings (store bought)
- Arequipa drizzle
- Vanilla ice cream
Recipe Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 325°F. Lightly spray a pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper. Spray the parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, combine the sugar, espresso powder, flour, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, and salt.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil, and vanilla.
- Sprinkle the dry mix over the wet mix and stir until just combined.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and use a spatula to smooth the top. Spread the Arequipa around without mixing it too much, you want to see it!
- Bake for 40 minutes
Cool completely before slicing and add ice-cream and additional drizzle of Arequipa.